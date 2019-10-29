T.I. Reveals The ‘Secret’ To Staying With Tiny 20 Years & Teases Making Music Together
No matter what, T.I. says he and Tiny Harris will stay together. In a new interview, the rapper revealed the key to their relationship longevity and gushed over his wife and family!
Despite their relationship ups and downs, T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have “never been apart,” the rapper told Tamron Hall during an interview on her daytime talk show on October 29. Tip, 39, was asked about his near 20-year relationship and 9-year marriage to the Xscape singer, 44, after the host noted that their brief separation was chronicled on their VH1 reality show, The Family Hustle in 2018.
That’s when Tip set the record straight on the “exaggerated” rumors that always surround his marriage with Tiny. “The key to staying together, this is the secret, this is how people have been together for 10s and 20s and 30s of years,” he began. “Here it is: Don’t go nowhere. That’s as simple as that.”
Tip explained his logic: “If you look at someone who’s been married for 20, 40, years, there have been times that they’ve hated each other’s guts and they wanted to turn around and walk away. But, the only thing that kept them together is staying together.”