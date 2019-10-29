Interview
Hollywood Life

T.I. Reveals The ‘Secret’ To Staying With Tiny 20 Years & Teases Making Music Together

T.I. & Tiny on the red carpet
Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
Tameka "Tiny" Harris supports T.I. as he headlines Pennsylvania Care Health and Wellness Fest at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia, PA Pictured: T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris Ref: SPL5012894 280718 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ouzounova/Splash / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - TI and Tameka Tiny Cottle outside Delilah Nightclub in West Hollywood. Pictured: TI, Tameka Tiny Cottle BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
T I. and Tameka Harris 'Entourage' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 01 Jun 2015
tiny ti harris View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

No matter what, T.I. says he and Tiny Harris will stay together. In a new interview, the rapper revealed the key to their relationship longevity and gushed over his wife and family!

Despite their relationship ups and downs, T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have “never been apart,” the rapper told Tamron Hall during an interview on her daytime talk show on October 29. Tip, 39, was asked about his near 20-year relationship and 9-year marriage to the Xscape singer, 44, after the host noted that their brief separation was chronicled on their VH1 reality show, The Family Hustle in 2018.

That’s when Tip set the record straight on the “exaggerated” rumors that always surround his marriage with Tiny. “The key to staying together, this is the secret, this is how people have been together for 10s and 20s and 30s of years,” he began. “Here it is: Don’t go nowhere. That’s as simple as that.”

Tip explained his logic: “If you look at someone who’s been married for 20, 40, years, there have been times that they’ve hated each other’s guts and they wanted to turn around and walk away. But, the only thing that kept them together is staying together.”

So, are you together?”, Tamron asked Tip, referring to Tiny.
“We were never apart,” he declared, despite the couple’s rough patch they hit in 2016 when Tiny filed for divorce following allegations of infidelity on his part. However, Tip and Tiny never went through with the divorce, legally. Instead, she later confirmed to HollywoodLife that they had worked through things and were back together.
“Listen, I love my wife and I love my family and I think that goes without saying,” Tip said to Tamron. “A lot of people put a lot of aggregation on things. My life is your entertainment and I understand that, but I’m going to stop it when I think it’s time.”
And, don’t rule out a musical collaboration between the veteran rapper and singer. When asked if he’d ever make music with his wife, Tip said, “I don’t know, we could.” 
Following their relationship woes, both T.I. and Tiny released songs that were inspired by one another. After they were back on track, Tiny dropped “I F–kin <3 U” — a song about loving Tip through the hard times. Tip released an apology track to Tiny, titled, “The Amazing Mr. F–ker”.