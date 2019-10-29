T.I. Reveals The ‘Secret’ To Staying With Tiny 20 Years & Teases Making Music Together

No matter what, T.I. says he and Tiny Harris will stay together. In a new interview, the rapper revealed the key to their relationship longevity and gushed over his wife and family!

Despite their relationship ups and downs, T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have “never been apart,” the rapper told Tamron Hall during an interview on her daytime talk show on October 29. Tip, 39, was asked about his near 20-year relationship and 9-year marriage to the Xscape singer, 44, after the host noted that their brief separation was chronicled on their VH1 reality show, The Family Hustle in 2018.

That’s when Tip set the record straight on the “exaggerated” rumors that always surround his marriage with Tiny. “The key to staying together, this is the secret, this is how people have been together for 10s and 20s and 30s of years,” he began. “Here it is: Don’t go nowhere. That’s as simple as that.”

Tip explained his logic: “If you look at someone who’s been married for 20, 40, years, there have been times that they’ve hated each other’s guts and they wanted to turn around and walk away. But, the only thing that kept them together is staying together.”

“So, are you together?”, Tamron asked Tip, referring to Tiny.

“We were never apart,” he declared, despite the couple’s rough patch they hit in 2016 when Tiny filed for divorce following allegations of infidelity on his part. However, Tip and Tiny never went through with the divorce, legally. Instead, she later confirmed to HollywoodLife that they had worked through things and were back together.

“Listen, I love my wife and I love my family and I think that goes without saying,” Tip said to Tamron. “A lot of people put a lot of aggregation on things. My life is your entertainment and I understand that, but I’m going to stop it when I think it’s time.”

And, don’t rule out a musical collaboration between the veteran rapper and singer. When asked if he’d ever make music with his wife, Tip said, “ I don’t know, we could.”

Following their relationship woes, both T.I. and Tiny released songs that were inspired by one another. After they were back on track, Tiny dropped “I F–kin <3 U” — a song about loving Tip through the hard times. Tip released an apology track to Tiny, titled, “The Amazing Mr. F–ker”.