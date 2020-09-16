Pregnant Zonnique Pullins Gets Photobombed By Little Sis Heiress, 4, As Mom Tiny Snaps Pic

Heiress Harris stole the show from her older sister Zonnique Pullins in an adorable new photo you must check out!

All eyes on us! Zonnique Pullins, 24, and her cute baby sister Heiress Harris, 4, lit up social media with her latest Instagram post on Tuesday, September 15. Their mother Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 45, was acting as a photographer for just Zonnique where she wasn’t doing the best of jobs before the little one decided to hop in on one of the pics. “When your mom already not taking the picture right then your sister wanna jump in..issa fail,” the mother-to-be wrote as the caption.

The two looked precious regardless of Tiny’s photo mishaps. Zonnique, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy, 23 (née Israel James), hid her growing baby bump in an oversized t-shirt and short shorts while looking glam as can be with a dazzling red lip. Heiress, meanwhile, stole focus in a cute blue dress and braids as they both sported slight smiles for the camera. “Y’all cute! No way it can be a fail,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 44, wrote in the comments section.

Heiress, just like the KarJenner kids, has become a huge social media star at a very young age. Her mommy Tiny and daddy T.I. constantly post photos and videos of the youngster acting in the most precious of manners with their millions of fans double tapping everything they share!

There’s about to be a new bundle of joy for the reality TV family to show off courtesy of Zonnique and Bandhunta. She announced the exciting news in early August and has since taken as many opportunities as possible to show off her baby belly in a variety of fabulous ensembles.

Don’t expect, however, for Zonnique and Bandhunta to walk down the aisle anytime soon as her due date approaches. “I hate to say that’s even a bigger commitment than a baby, but getting married just seems like so much. So right now, that’s not really what I want to do,” she confessed to us in an interview in August.