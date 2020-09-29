Anne Winters of ’13 Reasons Why’ morphed into the original ‘Material Girl’ in a series of new snaps on her Instagram! Check out her transformation as she vies for the lead role in Madonna’s forthcoming biopic!

Anne Winters did more than just “strike a pose” in a series of new images she posted to her Instagram account over the weekend. The 13 Reasons Why star, 26, completely transformed into Madonna as the search continues for the starlet who will take on the role of the pop legend in the “Like A Virgin” singer’s self-directed biopic. In an attempt to secure the role, Anne shared a slew of photos of herself as the OG ‘Material Girl’ at various points in her career.

One pic saw Anne with Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” brunette locks, while others featured the Daytime Emmy-winning actress with a tussled blonde ‘do, glittering gold pants and jewels aplenty. From her makeup to her hair and every accessory of her wardrobe, Anne looked exactly like the Grammy-winning living legend. But the photoshoot was a very clear attempt for Anne to try and nab a new gig in Madonna’s forthcoming biopic, and she was more than confident in being honest about why she went to such great lengths for the role.

“Since covid – casting and film business has been whack af,” Anne captioned one of the clips she shared on her IG. “So I’m trying a new tactic,” she confessed, adding the hashtag “hire me” and even tagging Madonna’s Instagram handle! As it would happen, Madonna is actually following Anne on social media, giving the actress a probable chance at earning the lead role in the biopic. There are, however, other contenders for the role.

At the end of August, fans discovered that Madonna, along with her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, followed Ozark actress Julia Garner on IG, as well. Julia recently won her second consecutive Emmy Award for her work in the Netflix series Ozark and earned rave reviews for her leading role in the independent feature film The Assistant, directed by Kitty Green. Clearly, Madonna and the creative team behind her biopic are scanning a wide field of accomplished young women to tackle the role.

Madonna’s biopic, which has yet to receive a working title, is currently in pre-production. Madonna will direct the film herself and co-write the feature with Oscar-winner Diablo Cody, who has penned screenplays like Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer’s Body, and her debut, Academy Award-winning work for 2007’s Juno. Already, Madonna has teased some of the narrative of the film.

“We do talk about Andy [Warhol], and Keith [Haring], and Jean-Michel Basquiat and Martin Burgoyne and the whole coming up as an artist in Manhattan, downtown, Lower East Side in the early ’80s,” Madonna shared during a September 10 Instagram Live session. “Honestly, [it’s] one of the best times of my life, and one of the worst times. I hope I can portray or express what a thrilling time that was for me in every way.”