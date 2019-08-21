’13 Reasons Why’s Anne Winters Reveals She Was ‘Shocked’ By Who Killed Bryce

’13 Reasons Why’ returns for its highly-anticipated third season on Aug. 23. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Anne Winters about what’s ahead for Chloe, the mystery around Bryce’s death, and more.

It’s been over a year since 13 Reasons Why season 2 premiered but season 3 is almost here. The new season will begin streaming on Aug. 23. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Anne Winters about what fans can expect from Chloe over the course of season 3. At the end of season 2, Chloe found out she was pregnant with Bryce’s child. “She has to really grow up, really figure out what she wants to do, and I will say she decides for herself,” Anne told HollywoodLife at the ABC Summer TCA Party on Aug. 5. “She’s doing what she wants, and I think that she really grows up in this season.”

She also teased that this season is quite the change from the previous two seasons. The trailers revealed that season 3 will revolve around Bryce’s murder and who killed him. “This season is completely different because you see the guy that you’ve hated for two seasons have this terrible thing happen,” Anne continued. “People even on the internet are like, ‘Oh, he deserved it.’ I think that this season will really change that view because no one deserves that and I feel like you end up seeing more redeeming qualities than maybe in the first two seasons, and I see different sides. You see more relationships that he had. We really get to see more Bryce and we really get to see how everyone goes through this traumatic experience of his death. I think that it really takes everyone through a whirlwind.”

Anne noted that there be “a lot of flashbacks” throughout season 3 and admitted that she was surprised when she found out who killed Bryce. “Yeah, I was shocked. I mean, the thing is that everyone really hated him, so it could have been anybody,” Anne said.

The third season will consist of 10 episodes. 13 Reasons Why will return for a fourth and final season. A release date for season 4 has not been announced.