Lea Michele Shows Off Au Naturel Baby Bump In A Bikini: See Throwback Pic 1 Day Before She Gave Birth

Just one day before welcoming baby Ever into the world, Lea Michele enjoyed a day of total relaxation. The ‘Glee’ alum took a dip in the water while smiling and sunning her baby bump.

Lea Michele spent the last day of her pregnancy in a state of bliss. Just one day before giving birth to her son, Ever Leo Reich, Lea slipped into a bikini and went for a swim somewhere gorgeous, she revealed on Instagram. In the photo of her relaxing day, which you can see below, the Glee star has her eyes closed as she floats around, her bare baby bump sticking out of the water. It’s a breathtaking image.

She captioned the image, “The day before I met you.” And 24 hours later, Lea, 34, and her husband, Zandy Reich, welcomed their darling baby boy into the world. Her day definitely wasn’t as calm as the one prior, but it was certainly all worth it. Ever was born “happy and healthy,” something for which Lea and Zandy were “extremely grateful” for, PEOPLE reported in their birth announcement. Their source added that Ever’s “been an easy baby so far.”

Since Ever’s birth, Lea hasn’t shown any full photos of her little one on social media. She’s given plenty of adorable glimpses, though. Her first photo, posted six days after Ever joined the family, showed herself and Zandy holding his tiny foot. “ForEver grateful for this true blessing,” she captioned the sweet photo liked by hundreds of thousands of her fans.

Days later, Lea shared the most precious pic of herself cradling little Ever. She’s smiling so serenely at the newborn swaddled on her chest. She captioned the photo, “These moments.”