Lea Michele Shows Off Au Naturel Baby Bump In A Bikini: See Throwback Pic 1 Day Before She Gave Birth

Lea Michele
P&P/MEGA
Kay Cannon, Gideon Adlon, Lea Michele and Zandy Reich 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Roaming Inside, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Mar 2019
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich step out for some fresh air and take a hike with Lea's mom for their daily exercise. Looks Lea is already starting to see the effects of her growing bump as she can be seen holding the her lower back toward the end of their hike. The expecting couple are set to have their first child by the end of the year. Pictured: Lea Michele, Zandy Reich BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lea Michele was seen holding hands with her fiance Zandy Reich as they headed to dinner with friends at a restaurant in Sant Monica. Pictured: Lea Michele, Zandy Reich BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich grab lunch at Cafe Gratitude in Venice Beach. The pair enjoyed their lunch in a quiet patio spot before later being spotted walking with their leftovers. Pictured: Lea Michele, Zandy Reich BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Just one day before welcoming baby Ever into the world, Lea Michele enjoyed a day of total relaxation. The ‘Glee’ alum took a dip in the water while smiling and sunning her baby bump.

Lea Michele spent the last day of her pregnancy in a state of bliss. Just one day before giving birth to her son, Ever Leo Reich, Lea slipped into a bikini and went for a swim somewhere gorgeous, she revealed on Instagram. In the photo of her relaxing day, which you can see below, the Glee star has her eyes closed as she floats around, her bare baby bump sticking out of the water. It’s a breathtaking image.

View this post on Instagram

The day before I met you.

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

She captioned the image, “The day before I met you.” And 24 hours later, Lea, 34, and her husband, Zandy Reich, welcomed their darling baby boy into the world. Her day definitely wasn’t as calm as the one prior, but it was certainly all worth it. Ever was born “happy and healthy,” something for which Lea and Zandy were “extremely grateful” for, PEOPLE reported in their birth announcement. Their source added that Ever’s “been an easy baby so far.”

Since Ever’s birth, Lea hasn’t shown any full photos of her little one on social media. She’s given plenty of adorable glimpses, though. Her first photo, posted six days after Ever joined the family, showed herself and Zandy holding his tiny foot. “ForEver grateful for this true blessing,” she captioned the sweet photo liked by hundreds of thousands of her fans.

Lea Michele
Lea Michele takes a stroll days before giving birth to her son, Ever (P&P/MEGA)

Days later, Lea shared the most precious pic of herself cradling little Ever. She’s smiling so serenely at the newborn swaddled on her chest. She captioned the photo, “These moments.”