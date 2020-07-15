Lea Michele Looks Somber in 1st Pics Since Naya Rivera’s Body Found On Anniversary of Cory Monteith Death

Lea Michele looked contemplative in the first pics of the pregnant star since Naya Rivera’s death. The tragic recovery came 7 years after fiancé Cory Monteith died.

Lea Michele looked somber and lost in thought as she walked around Los Angeles on July 14, holding her baby bump through her sundress. The actress, 33, was spotted just one day after her Glee co-star, Naya Rivera, was found dead of an accidental drowning. Naya’s body was found on July 13, the seventh anniversary of Lea’s fiancé, Cory Monteith‘s passing.

Lea paid tribute to both Naya and Cory on July 13. She didn’t use words to convey her grief, rather posting three beautiful photos showing them in happy times. The first shot was of Cory, looking dapper in a suit and holding a bouquet of flowers. The second showed a breathtaking Naya looking glamorous in a makeup room, presumably on the set of Glee.

Naya’s body was found six days after she went missing at Lake Piru, Ventura County, California. Naya had rented a boat with her four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. He was found later by another boater, sleeping on the pontoon of the boat alone. Nearly a week of furious searching by her family, friends, and authorities ensued. The medical examiner ruled that her official cause of death was an accidental drowning.

Cory was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room on July 13, 2013. The actor, who starred alongside Lea and Naya on Glee, accidentally overdosed on heroin. He and Lea were playing love interests on the show, and were engaged in real life. Glee fans were truly shocked that Naya’s body was recovered on the seventh anniversary of his death.

Cory’s mother, Ann McGregor, mourned Naya with a heartbreaking post, sharing old photos of Cory and Naya together. She said that the loss “shattered” her. “Naya, Cory loved you so so much. He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know. From the laughs you shared, to the strength you gave him when he needed it the most. Cory truly adored you. He was in awe of your incredible talent,” Ann wrote.