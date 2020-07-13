‘Glee’ Fans Stunned After Naya Rivera’s Body Recovered On Cory Monteith’s Death Anniversary

Naya Rivera’s body was found at Lake Piru on the same day that marks seven years since ‘Glee’ co-star Cory Monteith’s tragic death, and fans expressed their disbelief over the heartbreaking coincidence.

Glee fans were shocked and heartbroken when Naya Rivera‘s body was found at Lake Piru on July 13, five days after she went missing and seven years since her former co-star Cory Monteith‘s tragic passing of an accidental overdose in 2013. The Ventura County Sheriff’s office confirmed the sad news in a press conference and stated that although an autopsy still needed to be performed by the medical examiner, they believe the actress died from an accidental drowning while swimming in a lake with her four-year-old son Josey, who was found unharmed.

As soon as the news made its way across the internet, Glee fans couldn’t help but speak out about the tragic irony of Naya’s body being recovered on the same day they were remembering Cory’s passing. Some took it as an unfortunate coincidence while others believed it meant that Cory had something to do with bringing closure to Naya’s family and welcoming her into the spirit world.

woke up to a very heartbreaking discovery. never thought that on the exact same day 7 years later we'd have to go through what we went through when Cory was gone all over again, now with our lovely Naya. — Gleek Out! Indonesia (@GleekOutID) July 13, 2020

“July 13th 2013 we lost Cory. July 13th 2020 we found Naya. #RIP,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Finding Naya Rivera’s body on the day Cory Montieth passed truly tells me he’s her guardian angel at this time and has helped us and her find peace.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of actress Naya Rivera. I grew up watching her on Glee & was always a fan. The fact that her death announcement is exactly 7 years to the day of Glee actor Cory Monteith's death is heartbreaking. Both were loved by so many & gone too soon.💔💔 — Callie Carpinteri (@CallieCarpinte1) July 13, 2020

“this doesn’t feel real. its the 7th anniversary of cory’s death today. naya’s body was found today. it shouldn’t be like this. 2 beautiful souls who shaped the childhoods of so many, including mine. naya, i love you your voice will live on forever. thank you,” a third fan tweeted.

“I’m crying this is so heart breaking Naya had a beautiful soul and a voice of a angel I hope Cory and her meet again in heaven and are taking care of each other I’m so sorry for her family and friends,” another posted. “July 13th is always a sad day for me because of Cory’s death but I just heard about Naya and this is devastating…” yet another tweet read.

July 13th is always a sad day for me because of Cory's death but I just heard about Naya and this is devastating… — louise 🍓 (@_andworth) July 13, 2020

In addition to fans, Naya and Cory’s Glee co-stars took to social media to speak out about the sad day. Lea Michele shared black and white throwback photos of both Cory and Naya and Chris Colfer shared a pic of him and Naya along with a long message that called Naya “truly one of a kind.” Jane Lynch, Becca Tobin, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, and more also shared posts about Naya.

Our comfort and healing wishes go out to all those affected by the passing of Cory and Naya.