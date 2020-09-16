Fun in the sun! Tamera Mowry rocked a pink-and-white striped one piece as she posed in a swimming pool.

Tamera Mowry, 42, looked flawless in her latest Instagram post! The Real alum posed in a picturesque swimming pool as she soaked up the sun in a cute pink-and-white striped bathing suit. “Soaking up the last moments of #summer,” she wrote in her caption. “@taviordontaemowry, I know you got this unicorn for Ariah. But I stole it,” she added, shouting out her younger brother Tavior Dontae Mowry, 27, and adorable daughter Ariah Talea, 5.

The former Sister, Sister star glowed as she posed a top the IG-ready unicorn floaty, pointing her arms up into the air. Brother Dontae couldn’t help but poke fun at his big sis for using her daughter’s unicorn, hilariously writing, “when I saw this I was like wowwwwwwww!!!!!!” with several laughing-crying emojis. All in good fun, Tamera replied with several kissy-face emojis back! In addition to daughter Ariah, the actress is also mom to son Aden John Tanner, 7, with husband Adam Housley, 49.

Tamera opted to keep her dark locks back into a bun, accessorizing with a string bracelet and earrings in the adorable photo. “Blessing my our eyes with your beautiful glow,” one fan gushed in the comments, including a heart-eye emoji. “You aren’t a mother until you’ve stolen at least one thing meant for your child,” a second laughed, while others dubbed her “gorgeous” and “a queen.” The 42-year-old proved she hasn’t aged a day since starring on her iconic ’90s sitcom with twin sister Tia Mowry, 42.

Tamera’s post comes just day after Jennifer Lopez, 51, slayed in a super sexy bikini — also declaring she was “holding on to the last few moments of summer.” The This Is Me…Then singer looked absolutely incredible as she showed off her toned abs, laying out on a beach towel! She kept her hair up her signature bun, and sported a pair of silver hoop earrings for the serene photo. “You are so beautiful!” and “mammiiiiii” fans gushed in the comments. Of course, we have a few days of Summer still left as Fall doesn’t technically start until Tuesday, Sept. 22!