‘The Real’ May Add A Male Co-Host For The 1st Time After Amanda Seales & Tamera Mowry’s Exits

‘The Real’ producers are reportedly looking for ‘a new female and a new male co-host’ to join the show as pre-production starts next week.

The Real is about to look a little different after co-hosts Tamera Mowry, 42, and Amanda Seales, 39, decided not to return for the upcoming season and it may include a male at the table for the very first time! The producers of the popular talk show are looking to add two new co-hosts to take the place of Tamera and Amanda and a source close to the show told us one of them will be a man.

“The Real is looking at getting two new co-hosts for the next season. Pre-production starts next week and they’re being very, very tight lipped about who it’ll be, but they’re looking at a new female and a new male co-host to join the current ladies,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “You will definitely see diversity amongst the two new hosts.”

It turns out the producers have already been reaching out to certain celebrities to join the show but haven’t confirmed anyone new yet. “There were names being thrown out like KeKe Palmer and Tiny Harris but neither are going to happen due to other obligations,” the source explained. “An announcement is expected very, very soon.”

Amanda, who has been a permanent co-host of The Real since Jan., announced her departure from the show two weeks before Tamera and spoke about her reasoning for it during an Instagram Live chat. “My contract is up … and I didn’t renew it because it doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I cannot speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to,” she said in the chat. “And where the people who are speaking to me in disparaging ways are not being handled. I’m not in a space where I can, as a full black woman, have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for black voices to be at the top too.”