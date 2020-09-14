Jennifer Aniston Reveals The New Book She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Read From British Author & Podcast Host

Jennifer Aniston has a new book that she ‘cannot wait to read!’ The actress took to Instagram to share this self help book on Sept. 13. Learn more about her new book recommendation!

Jennifer Aniston is thrilled to begin reading Jay Shetty‘s Think Like A Monk: Train Your Mind For Peace and Purpose Every Day. She shared her excitement about Shetty’s award-winning book on Instagram Stories on Sunday. The Morning Show actress, 51, posted a photo of her perfectly manicured nails while holding the 2020 released self help book.

Believe it or not, Think Like A Monk is Shetty’s first book. The former monk turned award-winning storyteller has helped inspire his community of 38 million followers with wisdom throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of being a successful author, Shetty is a purpose coach, video creator, and host of the No. 1 health podcast, On Purpose. His featured podcast guests include the late Kobe Bryant, Khloe Kardashian, Alicia Keys and more. Shetty’s massive following includes millions from Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Speaking of wisdom, Jennifer offered just that in an August interview while discussing health and aging. “I look at my dad, who just turned 87, and he is Greek — stubborn, fabulous, all those things from that generation — but, you know, I think they could be a little healthier. He’s going to be so mad at me,” she told the LA Times. “You know, my mom, c’mon, none of you guys took care of yourselves. But they didn’t know any better. And now we know. So what’s our excuse?”

The Golden Globe winner reiterated that health was much more important to her than to her parents, and perhaps people of their generation “It’s about just knowing what you put inside your body, exercising — my father, never, ever — they didn’t know you could keep your bones strong, never mind being fit and fitting into a size-whatever,” she told the outlet. “I’m going to be in my 80s or 90s or maybe now even my 100s at this rate, and I don’t want to be wheeling around. I would like to be vibrant and thriving.”