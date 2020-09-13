Kim Kardashian, Khloe & Scott Disick Film ‘KUWTK’ In Malibu 3 Days After Announcing Show Will End

Kim Kardashian, sis Khloe and Scott Disick have been spotted filming ‘KUWTK’ on the beach in Malibu. The final season of their long running show is set to air next year.

Just days after revealing the long-running reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air its final season in 2021, Kim Kardashian was spotted filming on the beach in Malibu with her family — you can see the photos here. She was seen on September 11 with Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick, strolling on the sand while E! cameras rolled. The trio filmed scenes for the upcoming 20th season of the reality show, which will premiere early next year. Kim wore a matching set including a cream top with long sleeves, and an ankle-length tight skirt. She wore her long brunette tresses out in a sleek, straight style. Meanwhile, Khloe rocked a black and white hoodie and high-waisted jeans with dark sunglasses. Scott opted for a black sweater and shorts, which he paired with dark sneakers.

They were seen walking along the shoreline, however it wasn’t an ideal beach day, as dark smoky clouds could be seen in the distance. While crew members wore protective face coverings amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, neither Kim, Khloe or Scott were seen wearing one. It comes three days after the shock announcement that KUWTK would come to an end, after more than a decade on our TV screens.