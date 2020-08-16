See Message
Adele Shares Book Which Changed Her Life From ‘Stressed’ & ‘Disheveled’ To ‘Ready For Myself’

Adele could not stop gushing over a book that many other A-listers have raved about!

Adele, 32, has a new love in her life and its in the shape of a book! The “Rolling In the Deep” singer took to her Instagram on Saturday, August 14, to talk about her praise for author Glennon Doyle‘s memoir Untamed. The 44-year-old’s best-seller is filled with so many amazing words about exploring the joys and peace we discover when we stop trying to meet the expectations of others. It is heavy on female empowerment throughout, with quotes like, “When a woman finally learns that pleasing the world is impossible, she becomes free to learn how to please herself,” and, “This life is mine alone. So I have stopped asking people for directions to places they’ve never been.”

If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. “A good life is a hard life!” Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥️

It struck a chord with the Oscar winner who went on and on about it on social media. “If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream,” she began. “I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew!”

“I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!!,” she continued while reflecting on Glennon’s piece of work. “Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon.”

Untamed has earned praise from so many others since it was released in early March, right before the pandemic hit the United States. Everyone from Mandy Moore, Chelsea Handler, and Reese Witherspoon, can’t stop talking about it, with the latter putting it on her book club in April. The memoir has been so successful that its being adapted into a television series.

Adele, just like Glennon, has been a shapeshifter this year amid the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. The mother-of-one has kept people’s attention for so many reasons including her dramatic weight loss, her love for fellow icon Beyonce, and that pesky new album that she’s been teasing for months.