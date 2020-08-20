6 Celebrity Book Club Recommendations For Your Final Summer Reads

Summer is sadly coming to an end but that shouldn’t stop your reading plans & some of our fave celebs shared their book club recommendations which you can shop for right here!

If you’ve been reading a ton of books this summer and you’re looking for something new, you’re in luck, because some of our favorite celebrities shared their top book club recommendations. From self-help books to novels, you are going to want to dive right into these books. From Adele to Reese Witherspoon, the stars have great insight into books and Reese even has her very own book club.

No matter what type of genre you’re looking for – novels, memoirs, self-help – there is sure to be a book that you love from our list below and you can shop all of these celeb book picks right here.

1. Adele

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

Adele swears by this book, which she claims changed her life. The 32-year-old singer loved the book so much that she gushed, “this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream.” It is a powerful memoir about one woman who learned to accept herself and change her life around to become the best possible woman and mother she can be. This is the perfect book for the state of the world right now, especially since we can all be feeling off-kilter from being stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic. If you’re not one who likes self-help books, this is the perfect book for you because it teaches you valuable life lessons without the badgering from a self-help book. Plus, if it’s good enough to change Adele’s life, then we want to read it too! $17, amazon.com



2. Alanis Morissette

join me on "shelf portrait" by @marieclaire as i go through some favorite books (new and classics) from my home library xoxoxo 📖✨📚💕🤗 https://t.co/H6MSMlHFRj pic.twitter.com/P9qnthDHAy — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) August 19, 2020

At Home in the World: Stories and Essential Teachings from a Monk’s Life by Thich Nhat Hanh

Alanis Morissette, 46, shared a video to Twitter which she recorded for Marie Claire’s “Shelf Portrait,” where celebrities reveal their bookshelves and favorite books. Alanis showed off her home library which features walls lined with fully stocked bookshelves, (our absolute dream). In the video, Alanis explains that Thich Nhat Hanh, author of At Home in the World: Stories and Essential Teachings from a Monk’s Life, is one of her “favorite people in the entire world.” She explains that the book means a lot to her and that, “Everything that comes out of his mouth is pure inspiration for me. I love to read him when I first wake up in the morning or when I go to sleep at night.” This book is about the life of peace activist and “Zen Master,” Thich Nhat Hanh. It details his childhood, life journies, hardships, and his teachings. It’s a great book to put you in a peaceful mindset during these trying times. $11, amazon.com



3. Reese Witherspoon

You Should See Me in a Crown by Leah Johnson

It is no secret that Reese is the queen of books and her book club has become insanely popular over the years. Every time Reese makes a new selection for her book club, it’s usually amazing. In fact, some of her book club picks she has adapted into movies and hit television shows including Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and Gone Girl – just to name a few. Reese loves books so much, that she even just launched her very own YouTube Series, “Book Shook,” which showcases powerful women discussing some of their favorite books and how those books personally moved them. However, her latest book club recommendation may just be one of our favorites. You Should See Me in a Crown is about a young black girl, Liz Lighty, from Indiana who has great big plans to become a doctor and musician but when her financial aid gets rejected, she has to do everything in her power to get to college – even if that means trying to get her school’s prom queen scholarship. In order to get the prom queen crown, Liz goes through many trials and tribulations including social media bullies, and the book details how she overcomes this tough age to follow her dreams. $15, amazon.com



4. Sarah Jessica Parker

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

Sarah Jessica Parker loves to show off the books she’s been reading on Instagram and we look forward to her personal comments about each book. Her latest pick, The Glass Hotel, takes place at a five-star hotel on Vancouver Island while another story within the book takes place in Manhattan. The two worlds collide in this mystery thriller about ghosts, Ponzi schemes, and love. It is definitely a page-turner and will add some excitement to these long, dreary quarantine days. $18, amazon.com



5. Emma Roberts

Luster: A Novel by Raven Leilani

Emma Roberts has been making quite the name for herself in the book scene and the 29-year-old even started her own book club, Belletrist. She started the subscription book club with her BFF Karah Preiss, and while it is fairly new in recent years, it actually started over a decade ago when the two friends would send each other books they liked with little notes written on them, through the mail. Belletrist has become a huge presence on social media as Emma picks new books frequently and discusses them with readers through comments and Instagram lives. Her latest book recommendation, Luster, details the life of 20-year-old Edie, who lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn. The story describes her life and bad sexual choices until she meets Eric. Eric lives in New Jersey with his wife and daughter, and when his wife finds out about Edie, she allows an open relationship to happen between Edie and Eric. The novel details the obstacles Edie faces while trying to navigate her life and find out who she truly is. $23, amazon.com



6. Oprah

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

We obviously had to save the best for last – Oprah. Oprah is the true queen of book clubs and every book she recommends instantly becomes a bestseller. People wait with bated breath to find out her latest book picks and her most recent recommendation, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, is truly amazing and perfect for the current times we’re living in. The book is composed of stories and detailed research about life in America as well as the “hidden caste systems” and “hierarchy” in place and how they affect people’s day to do lives, both in the past and in the present. You will not be able to put this book down. $19, amazon.com

