Reese Witherspoon had ‘one of the best birthdays ever’ with her three kids and husband, Jim Toth, and commemorated the day on Instagram, sharing a pic with her followers that featured her lookalike daughter and two sons!

Actress Reese Witherspoon celebrated her 44th birthday surrounded by love! On March 22, the Oscar winner took to her Instagram and shared a group selfie featuring her husband of roughly nine years, Jim Toth, 50, and her three children — daughter Ava Phillippe, 20, son Deacon Phillippe, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee James, 7. In the photo, the little family bunched together to stay in the camera frame and smiled wide, with the beautiful, naturalistic landscape as the perfect backdrop! Although Reese wore a pair of sunglasses and a baseball cap in the photo, it was truly undeniable just how much her three children looked like the spitting image of her! Ava was practically her mom’s lookalike, and both Deacon and Tennessee had the same features as their Oscar-winning mom!

Of course, Reese’s focus was solely on how grateful she was to have her family close and receive so much love from fans as she celebrated her big day. “One of the best birthdays ever,” Reese began the caption to the pic, adding a red balloon emoji. “So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you! Some poems, a home cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family…all gifts from the heart. Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I’m a very lucky lady,” she concluded her caption, adding a shooting star, heart, and birthday cake emojis.

Only a few days ago, Reese had a great start to her birthday weekend! On March 20, Reese reunited with her Big Little Lies co-star, Laura Dern, for a fun day of walking through the mountains. The pair even commemorated the moment with two fun photos that Reese shared on Twitter of the two practicing social distancing! “Friendship with social distancing. Hi @lauradern!” Although the duo had to practice the safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they appeared in great spirits and so happy to be with one another!

Although the world is enduring an uncertain time, fans loved seeing Reese surrounded by the ones she loves the most. Plus, they got a special look at all three of her kids, who are growing up to bear a striking resemblance to their stunning, talented mom. We know 44 will be a great year for this superb talent!