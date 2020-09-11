Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Jaden Smith Breaks Silence On Sofia Richie Relationship & Claims They ‘Love Each Other’

Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: ‘When dreaming up the perfect “it” girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. ‘Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.’. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie models the new Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection, which launches on 8 July, 2019. Photo credit: Frankies Bikinis/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457583_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie continues to celebrate her 22nd birthday with friends in Mexico after getting splitting with Scott Disick. The girls frolicked and played in the pool of a luxury Villa, singing and dancing. 26 Aug 2020 Pictured: Sofia Richie and friends. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696438_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie shows off her abs in a bikini top as she enjoys a sunset stroll along the beach along with her friends in Malibu. 08 Aug 2020 Pictured: Sofia Richie enjoys a sunset stroll along the beach. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693283_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Sofia Richie enjoys the sunny warm weather with friends in Malibu as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders a new series of closures for California. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Evening Writer

Jaden Smith revealed the truth about his relationship with model Sofia Richie, just six days after the longtime friends and ex-flames were seen holding hands at the beach!

Jaden Smith, 22, is shedding light on the true nature of his relationship with a newly single Sofia Richie, 22, after the duo appeared to have a flirty beach hangout on Sept. 5. The photos of their beach day — which included a picture of the rumored exes holding hands in the water — made headlines, and Jaden broke his silence on the buzz during the Sept. 11 episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that,” Jaden admitted.

Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith
Sofia Richie (pictured with a towel covering her) is seen arriving at a friend’s house in Malibu with Jaden Smith (pictured in the van above) and other pals over Labor Day Weekend. (BACKGRID)

However, the rapper-singer didn’t let the Internet speculate for too long. “But, me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too,” he clarified. If that wasn’t clear enough, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s son insisted, “But, yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.”

During that Labor Day Weekend, Jaden and Sofia were also seen arriving at a friend’s home in Malibu at night together (but not alone). Given how long they’ve known one another, it’s only natural for these pals — who were once rumored to have dated as teenagers in 2012 — run in the same circle, which includes mutual friends like Kendall and Kylie Jenner! Given their strictly platonic relationship, what gives with the flirty paparazzi photos, though?

“They both laugh off these kinds of rumors and Sofia especially loveto do these kinds of things when the paparazzi are around so she probably played it up for that,” a source close to Sofia and Jaden EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, before Jaden broke his silence on the dating speculation. Our insider also made sure to point out that these childhood friends were “hanging out” while Sofia was still dating from Scott Disick, too, before their breakup was reported in May of 2020. However, that doesn’t mean fans should rule out the possibility of a romantic future for Sofia and Jaden, according to our source.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick
Sofia Richie with Scott Disick, whom she had dated since 2017 until their reported breakup in May of 2020. (MEGA)

Never say never about them dating because you never know what the future holds in life, but not right now,” the insider added. “But of course they‘ll be out spotted again because they‘re really tight friends and have been for years!” Jaden and Sofia also come from a “big group” that “all grew up together,” and their parents “all know each other very well, too,” our source added. Like Jaden, Sofia comes from a famous family too — her dad is none other than legendary singer-songwriter Lionel Richie!

For now, though, it looks like Sofia’s just sticking with her friends — and not making romantic partners out of them. “She’s still dealing with her breakup from Scott and she’s just looking to have fun right now,” our source also told us. Sofia and Scott dated for nearly three years, so it’s only natural for Sofia to want to dedicate more time to friends like Jaden for now.