Kris Jenner Frowns While Driving Through Calabasas In 1st Photos Since Breaking News Of ‘KUWTK’ Ending

For the first time since news broke that ‘KUWTK’ would be ending after 20 seasons, Kris Jenner was photographed out and about with a solemn look on her face.

Kris Jenner didn’t look too thrilled when she was photographed driving in Calabasas on Sept. 9. Photos surfaced of the momager with an apparent frown on her face. It was the first time that she was photographed since she and her family members broke the news that their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, would be airing its final season in 2021.

The family’s shocking announcement came via social media on Sept. 8. Kim Kardashian was the first family member to break the news, followed by the rest of the clan (Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick and Kris). In their post, they shared that the 20th and final season of KUWTK will be airing at the beginning of 2021. The remainder of season 19 premieres later this month on Sept. 17.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness the tears and the many relationships and children,” the message read. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

They concluded, “We are so beyond grateful to everyone who has watched and supported our family these past 14 incredible years. We will forever be in debt to anyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. Thank you for joining us on this crazy ride!!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians first premiered in 2007, and it’s been quite a journey for the family ever since. Kim, Kris and Khloe all went through divorces on the show, while Kourtney made the difficult decision to end a nearly 10-year relationship with Scott. Caitlyn Jenner also helped the family provide groundbreaking television by coming out as transgender and sharing her journey of transitioning into a woman on the show and a spin-off, I Am Cait. We’ve seen the family deal with cheating scandals, milestone birthdays, marriages, pregnancies and much, much more. There’s no doubt that the end of KUWTK will be the end of an era!

However, some fans are already hoping that more reality TV is in Kris Jenner’s future. The momager’s BFF, Kyle Richards, is one of Bravo’s biggest stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now, fans want Kris on the show! However, Andy Cohen admittedly doesn’t think Kris would be up for it. “She’s leaving a show for which she has total control over,” he explained. “Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over? She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn’t have control over the edits.” Hey, we can dream, right?!