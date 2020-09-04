‘KUWTK’ Preview: Tristan Helps Khloe Round Up The Troops For Kourtney’s Surprise Birthday Parade

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian assembled nearly the entire KarJenner clan for a car parade in front of Kourtney’s house for a safe, socially distant birthday surprise in the latest preview for ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians!’

It’s party time! In a new preview for the upcoming batch of episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, 36, and Tristan Thompson, 29, join forces to get as many members of the KarJenner clan and their friends together for a surprise parade in front of Kourtney Kardashians‘ home for her 41st birthday! At the start of the clip, which was filmed in April, Khloe and Tristan can be seen moving balloons around — some of which were used for their daughter, True Thompson‘s, second birthday — and greeting family members like Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kim Kardashian, 39, as they get their cars in line and decorated to parade toward Kourt’s abode!

Khloe was the true ringleader of the operation, with her former flame, Tristan, with whom she supposedly rekindled her romance, standing by her side to offer compliments and support. “I love this,” the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star says in passing to the Good American mogul as she struts around with a bunny mask on. Oddly enough, the KarJenner family believed that Khloe and Tristan might’ve hooked up around this time, as seen in a previous preview.

But staying focused on the task at hand, Khloe divulges the whole scheme to the cameras during a confessional. “So, it’s Kourtney’s birthday and we’re going to drive by Kourt’s house, blasting birthday music and honking horns, annoying all the neighbors, and everyone did such a great job decorating their cars,” she says, as footage of signs on the side of cars, balloons, and more is shown in the clip.

At one point, Khloe shows that she is definitely the sneaky mastermind behind Kourt’s surprise, calling Kourtney’s eight-year-old daughter, Penelope, to get her in on the plan! “So, I’m gonna need you to do something for me,” she says on speakerphone to Kourt and Scott Disick‘s second child. “I need your help with getting your mommy out the front door and I’m gonna have a surprise for her on the street,” Khloe shares with Penelope, as Tristan stands by her. “But I can’t tell her! You’re just gonna have to say, ‘Mom, can you come outside? I need to show you something.’ But don’t ruin the surprise!”

As Khloe hangs up the phone, Tristan offered his own words of encouragement to Kourt’s baby girl. “You got it, P,” Tristan says as Khloe hangs up. Then, it’s time for the entire parade to begin the drive to Kourtney’s house! “Everybody line up and get ready for the car parade,” Khloe yells through a megaphone. By the time the cars gather at Kourtney’s house, the mother-of-three strides out with her daughter and youngest son, Reign, 5, with a beaming smile on her face!

Horns honk, balloons fly through the air, and radio host Big Boy sings Kourtney “Happy Birthday” in front of her loved ones — too sweet! All told, the socially distant, safe birthday parade looked like an absolute blast. We cannot wait to see more of this special episode when KUWTK returns this month.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns to E! Thursday, September 17, at 8 pm ET!