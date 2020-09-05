Paris Jackson Dines Out With Mystery Man 4 Weeks After Her Split From Gabriel Glenn

Paris Jackson wore a casual tie-dye look when was spotted enjoying dinner with a male friend in West Hollywood, CA on the night of Sept. 4.

Paris Jackson, 22, looked relaxed when she stepped out to go to dinner with a male friend at San Vicente Bungalow in West Hollywood, CA on Sept. 4, just one month after she made headlines for breaking up with longtime boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson dressed casually stylish in a long tie-dye hoodie that went down to her thighs and a pair of white sneakers as the mystery man wore a black T-shirt and patterned pants with black sneakers. They also both wore face masks to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

Paris’ latest outing comes after she and Gabriel called it quits after dating for two years. The news was announced just hours after the former lovebirds’ Facebook Watch docuseries, Unfiltered aired its finale episode. The blonde beauty cried about her relationship in the series and admitted that Gabriel showed her “love does exist” but despite that, it apparently was time for them both to move on.

“Paris and Gabriel have broken up, but it was completely amicable and neither of them hold any grudges or animosity toward one another,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife last month. “Their relationship simply ran its course and it was time for her to move on.” Although Paris clearly had deep feelings for Gabriel, who is in the photo with her below, the insider insists she’s taking the breakup “well.”

“Paris is handling the breakup well and she’s taking this time to focus on her passion which has always been her music,” the insider explained. “She’s in good spirits and wishes nothing but the best for Gabriel. Paris is looking forward to working on her music and focusing on herself at the moment. It’s way too soon to think about dating again, and that’s not something she’s looking for right now.”

Paris and Gabriel were first romantically linked in 2018, the same year they put together their folk band, The Soundflowers. They still have photos with each other on social media, further seeming to prove that things between them are okay despite no longer being in a relationship.