Paris Jackson ‘Never Tried To Hide’ Her Sexual Identity: She Wants To Be A ‘Positive Role Model’

While Paris Jackson has been open about the fact that she’s sexually fluid, there’s a reason why she has chosen not to label herself as bisexual.

In a new Facebook Watch series, singer Paris Jackson admits she’s been in more relationships with women than men, and that she’s always envisioned herself “marrying a chick.” But the 22-year-old also says she doesn’t consider herself bisexual. “Paris doesn’t think the nature of her relationships or who she is attracted to is anything new. She doesn’t see it as a big deal at all and thought that people already knew she was fluid,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t identify as bisexual, per se, because she doesn’t feel the need for labels. But she feels part of the LGBTQ community.”

“In 2018, she even posted to her Instagram stories that this was not news and that she ‘came out’ when she was 14.” our insider continues. At the time Paris added, “I’ve referred to the community as ‘my fellow LGBTQ+’ on stage before. I’ve talked about having a crush on girls when I was 8 in my Rolling Stone article. There are pictures of me kissing girls online. Why are people just now saying this is news?”

Paris discusses her sexual fluidity as well as her relationship with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn in the New Facebook Watch series called, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn which debuted on June 30. Paris and Gabriel have been dating for two years, live together, and perform as a musical duo called The Soundflowers.

In the first episode, Paris reveals, “Never thought I’d end up with a dude. Thought I’d end up marrying a chick or…I’ve dated more women than men. Been with more chicks,” she admits. “The public only knows about 3 long term relationships I’ve been with and they’ve been with men. The public doesn’t know about, like, most of the relationships I’ve been in.”

She continues, “I say I’m gay because I guess I am. But I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women, I’ve dated a man that had a vagina,” Paris explains, adding, “It has nothing to do what’s in your pants, it’s literally like, what are you like as a person?”

“Paris isn’t into labels but she has never been shy or tried to hide who she is attracted to. She really doesn’t get why this is even a story. But she’s addressing it because she wants to make it clear where she stands and has always stood. She isn’t alone, so many young people are fluid. They really see past gender labels and binary thinking. It’s a new world,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

You can tune-in to Facebook Watch every Tuesday at 3 AM PT/6 AM ET for new episodes of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn. The docuseries airs through Aug. 4.