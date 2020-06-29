Paris Jackson Reveals She Moved Into BF Gabriel Glenn’s Van ‘Within A Week’ Of Meeting Him

Paris Jackson and partner Gabriel Glenn are charting their own course in the premiere episode of their Facebook Watch series, ‘Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn.’ Hear how they met in this EXCLUSIVE clip!

Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn are sharing their story as a couple and musical duo in the new Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn. In the premiere episode, Paris and Glenn, who are responsible for the group The Soundflowers, share how they first met and fell for each other. “We went from The Rainbow to an after party and that’s where I saw her playing an unplugged guitar,” Gabriel recalled in our EXCLUSIVE first look at the series. “It felt very intimate and I knew that I was…I was walking towards a head over heel fall.”

“From then on, it was pretty much on,” Paris shared of her and Gabriel’s romantic connection. “We immediately just vibed — spent three days straight together,” she continued. But the most surprising part of the onset of the couple’s relationship? “Within a week, I was living in his van,” Paris confessed to the camera.

Paris and Gabriel met through mutual friends before beginning to hangout in early 2019 after a jam session at Gabriel’s band’s recording studio. The two immediately clicked, sharing songs that they were individually working on and even starting to collaborate during that first hangout. From there, the two took their relationship public by February 2019 and began attending various industry events like film premieres for The Dirt and The Peanut Butter Falcon, the 2019 amFAR gala, and even doing a couple’s costume for Paris Hilton‘s annual Halloween party. Put simply, Gabriel recalled the he, “wanted to spend every day with her, every night with her.”

The series premiere comes after the debut of The Soundflower’s EP on June 23. Fans raved over Paris’ singing, saying that the daughter of the late Michael Jackson has “such a beautiful amazing voice…Gosh, your music is on fire love it! He is so proud of you for sure Red heart soar high princess.” While the EP draws largely from the indie-folk genre, there are some dashes of modern dream-pop a la Tame Impala.

Bringing their fans along for an inside look at how they made their music, Gabriel and Paris are taking viewers on a romantic, musical journey through their early days on the road writing music. Fans can tune-in to Facebook Watch on Tuesday, June 30 at 3am PT/6am ET for the series premiere of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn and catch new episodes of the virtual series every Tuesday.