Michael Jackson Through The Years: Relive Singer’s Most Iconic Moments On 11th Anniversary Of His Death

11 years ago on June 25, Michael Jackson passed away of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles. Fans across the world mourned the loss of the man known as the King of Pop, and all these years later, his music is still a major influence for so many artists. Now, we’re taking a look back at some of his most iconic moments prior to this death.

One of Michael’s unforgettable performances came in 1996 when he performed at the Brit Awards on February 19 of that year. The performer always put on an amazing show, and this one was among the very best. The singer brought out his famous dance moves and vocals as he performed “Earth Song” in front of the audience. It was incredibly artistic and very much on par with the music and visual artistry that the King of Pop had created in the latter half of his career.

Of course, so many fans fell for the King of Pop’s unmatched talent when he was young. Michael started out singing with his brothers as part of the Jackson 5. Together, the group were responsible for hits like “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” and so many more. They performed around the world, and by the time Michael was ready to pursue his solo career, he had garnered so many fans.

As a standalone artist, Michael was responsible for some of the most iconic moments in pop music history. Many of them came from his music videos. “Thriller” is now a staple of the Halloween season, and Michael’s cinematic music video has stood the test of time thanks to its spooky effects and incredible choreography. More hits like “Billie Jean” and “PYT” continue to be staples of the pop music genre, which gave way to Michael’s more experimental tunes in years to come.

Looking back at his towering career, there are so many iconic moments that Michael created. But there are so many more to look back on beyond the ones we have mentioned.