Kylie Jenner Proves She Looked Like Daughter Stormi As A Little Girl In Side-By-Side Snap

Stormi Webster truly is Kylie Jenner’s daughter. The young makeup mogul shared a baby picture of herself, and she looks just like her and Travis Scott’s little girl!

While Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster aren’t entirely identical, it’s hard to say they don’t look alike after viewing the post made by @kyliesbhad on Sept. 1. The Kylie Jenner fanpage shared a baby picture of the 23-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star along with a photo of Stormi, 2. The family resemblance is shocking. Kylie and Travis Scott’s daughter has her mother’s eyes, chin, and cheeks. Clearly, Kylie approved of this side-by-side comparison, because she then reposted it to her own Instagram Stories for all her 193 million followers.

Hours after sharing the side-by-side picture, Kylie posted a clip of her daughter being a goof. In the short video, Stormi is seen rolling off a giant pillow in the shape of a flowery smile face. Stormi laughs as she slides off the pillow and onto the floor, but she quickly picks herself and starts to climb on a nearby couch. “Cray girl,” her mother captioned this brief shot.

Despite restrictions advising Americans against traveling internationally, Kylie recently jetted over to Paris and shared pictures from the trip to her IG account on Aug. 28. With the French city as her backdrop, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO struck a pose, and said she was “living for this.” She also appeared in a few snaps with her pal Fai Khadra, but this wasn’t just a pleasure trip. Kylie was meeting with Coty boss Peter Hoff, the board chair of her cosmetic brand’s parent company, a source told HollywoodLife.

Americans are allowed into France with some exceptions, especially if their trip concerns “business activity important to the French economy,” per the U.S. Embassy website. Kylie sold the majority of her cosmetics company to Coty in 2019, so it was likely that they were talking show. Still, Kylie wouldn’t be Kylie if she somehow didn’t turn everything into a fashion shoot. Upon returning home, Kylie was greeted by a beautiful sight: Stormi had put up a homemade sign that read, “Welcome Home, Mommy.” The artwork was taped to the door of her new $36.5 million Bel-Air home.

About a week before Kylie’s Parisian trip, she shared pictures from the KarJenner clan’s getaway to Turks and Caicos. In an Aug. 18 post, Kylie posted a pic of Stormi and cousin True Thompson, 2. Stormi and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter were seen playing in the tropical waves. “My loves,” Kylie captioned the photos.