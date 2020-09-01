Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! Kourtney Kardsahian honored Miley Cyrus by re-creating her epic 2020 VMAs performance in a new Instagram post.

Kourtney Kardashian is giving Miley Cyrus a run for her money! The reality star took to Instagram on Aug. 31 to share a photo of herself swinging on top of a disco ball — just like Miley did during her Video Music Awards performance one day earlier. Kourt rocked a little black dress and her hair slicked back into a ponytail as she straddled the chain of the disco ball while sitting on top of it.

Kourt didn’t try to hide that she was channeling Miley, either. She captioned the post, “#MidnightSky,” which is the name of the song that Miley performed at the award show. Miley’s decision to swing atop a disco ball paid homage to her 2013 “Wrecking Ball” video, where she famously wore no clothes to sit on top of a swinging wrecking ball. Kourtney also tagged Miley in her post so the singer would see her imitation.

It turns out that Miley did see the tag, and she commented on Kourtney’s post herself. “Queeeeeeeeen!” she wrote. “Yaaaaas.” She also included a purple heart emoji with her message. Meanwhile, Kourt also shared two more discoball-themed photos on her page. She posed with her pal, Addison Rae, with the sparkling props in the background, in the other images.

Despite a 22-year age difference (Addison is 19 and Kourtney is 41), the ladies have been spending quite a bit of time together recently. Addison rose to fame within the last several months due to her viral TikTok account. She and Kourt actually first bonded when they filmed a TikTok video with Kourtney’s son, Mason Disick, 10, earlier this year.

This summer, Kourtney has also been spending a lot of time with her ex, Scott Disick. Scott and his longtime girlfriend, Sofia Richie, broke up in May, and fans have been begging him to get back with Kourtney ever since. However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, these two have no plans to get back together romantically right now.

“Kourtney will always love Scott and co-parent with him for the sake of their children, but she’s fully moved on from him in a [romantic] way,” our source explained. “Kourtney and Scott really are best friends and will always love one another, just not like that.”