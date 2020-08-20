Dua Lipa Wears Stunning Pink Corset Top On Date Night With Anwar Hadid — See Pic

Dua Lipa was dressed to the nines for a date with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, rocking a glamorous corset top and casual denim.

Dua Lipa achieved the perfect balance of casual streetwear and high glamor when she rocked this adorable outfit: sneakers and oversized jeans, paired with an intricate corset top. The “New Rules” singer, 24, was spotted wearing the ‘fit on August 19 during a date night in Los Angeles. Her full ensemble featured her bubblegum, lingerie-top, which was barely cinched together, white high-waisted pants at least a couple sizes too big, and chunky white and pink sneakers.

She accessorized with a unique, black purse, along with a golden spade necklace, and kept her hair up in a tight ballerina bun. Dua was on a dinner date at The Brothers Sushi, a restaurant in Woodland Hills, a suburban area of LA, with boyfriend Anwar Hadid. Anwar, 21, looked smitten with his lady, wrapping his arm around her shoulders as they walked through the parking lot.

Dua and Anwar, who have quarantined together during the pandemic, are still going strong. In fact, they just adopted a rescue puppy together! She posted adorable photos of the sweet little guy, Dexter to Instagram on July 31, and it’s hard not to immediately fall in love with him. Those floppy ears! That tiny sweater!

She’s flaunted plenty of perfect fashion during quarantine, too. She underwent a red hair makeover, temporarily dying her bleached blonde locks herself, at home. She’s since gone back to dark brown, as you can see from her latest pics. She even rocked a Care Bears bikini at one point. Yes, you read that right. The crocheted two-piece consisted of a triangle top featuring the pink Care Bear’s face, along with their face on the bottoms.