Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – Quarantine Edition

The country is slowly starting to open up again after months stuck in quarantine and the celeb set has been stepping out in some seriously gorgeous looks. From dressed up sweats to jeans and crop tops – there have been so many stylish outfits lately, regardless of the fact that most people have been out rocking their protective face masks. From Dua Lipa, 24, to Kaia Gerber, 18, we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week and you can see their fabulous looks when you click through the gallery above!

Dua Lipa

Dua looked fabulous when she was out in Greenwich Village in NYC on July 16 rocking a pair of high-waisted black satin trousers. Tucked into the pants was a skintight white ruched bodysuit that was cutout at the top revealing her bare chest. She accessorized her look with a black face mask, a pair of strappy black Alexander Wang Sienna Bungee Sandals, and an Alexander Wang Ryan Bag.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia attended a Black Lives Matter protest in LA on July 15 when she looked adorable in a mini spaghetti strap green floral Reformation Presley Dress which she accessorized with a pair of white New Balance Classic Sneakers, a Rachel G Jewelry Juicy Bubbles Necklace, a Celine Ava Bag in Triomphe Canvas, and a face mask. She attended the protest with her BFF Cara Delvingne, 27, who showed off her long legs in a pair of high-waisted black 7 for All Mankind High Waist Cut off Shorts with exposed buttons, a cropped white tank top, an Evolvetogether NYC Mask, an Inspire or Retire Hat, a From Puma with Love Pride Bag, and Puma Basket Classic White Leather sneakers.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, looked fabulous when she was out to dinner in LA on July 15 rocking an all-black pajama look. She donned a pair of loose silk Toteme Vizelle Trousers in Black Monogram with the matching Toteme Sanville Blouse in Black Monogram. She accessorized with a pair of Gianvito Rossi Calypso Leather Sandals and a black face mask.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, opted for an edgy look when she was out in Hollywood on July 16 when she wore an oversized black Urban Outfitters the Craft T-Shirt Dress with a pair of tiny biker shorts underneath. She styled her look with Nike Metcon 4 Sneakers, a Playboy Bunny Logo Mask, a Poppy Lissiman Malibu Waistbag, a Jacquie Aiche 31 Diamond Emily Necklace, and a Jbl Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker clipped to her purse.

There were so many fabulous looks this week and you can see all of your favorite celebs dressed to the nines when you click through the gallery above!