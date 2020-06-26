Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – Quarantine Edition

With the country slowly starting to open back up, some of our favorite celebs have been rocking stylish outfits & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!

The quarantine is slowly starting to let up and some of our favorite stars have been stepping out looking fabulous in a slew of outfits. From Bella Hadid to Emily Ratajkowski, we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week. Bella, 23, looked super stylish when she arrived in Sardinia, Italy on June 23. The supermodel showed off her long legs in a pair of high-waisted, skintight, bright red biker shorts and a cropped white Musier Paris Amanda Cardigan that showed off her toned abs. She accessorized her look with a black Chrome Hearts Face Mask, New Balance x Aime Leon Dore 827 Abzorb Sneakers, and a Chrome Hearts Leopard Bag.

Emily, 29, was out in NYC on June 25 when she threw on a pair of mid-rise light wash jeans. She paired the oversized baggy pants with a tiny gray tight Skims Summer Sleep Tank. Emily accessorized her outfit with a pair of black Keds Champion Lace-Up Oxford Sneakers and a pair of cat-eye Oliver Peoples Zasia Sunglasses.

Emma Roberts, 29, looked fabulous when she was out in LA on June 23 rocking a pair of flared Tory Burch Button Fly High-Rise Jeans with a baggy cream Chloe Contrast Knit Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater. She accessorized her casual look with a tan Saint Mojavi Bamboo Face Mask, a Vagabond Maddie Ballerina Flats, a Nanushka Inda Bow-Trimmed Tote, and a pair of Raen Aliso Sunglasses.

Madison Beer, 21, was all dressed up for dinner at Nobu Malibu on June 21 when she wore a black Liz Claiborne Leather Jacket on top of a mini silk Sororite Black Dress. Madison topped her look off with a Vivienne Westwood Mini Bas Relief Choker, Luv AJ Amalfi Tube Hoop Earrings in Gold, a Prada Mini Hobo Bag, and a pair of black Dr. Martens Jadon Boots.

There were so many other fabulous looks and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!