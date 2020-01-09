Dua Lipa recently dropped the club-ready lead single ‘Don’t Start Now’ off her upcoming new album and looked so sexy during this performance!

Dua Lipa, 24, was straight out of the bedroom for this appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show! Rocking a silky pair of white pajamas — consisting of a sexy camisole and matching shorts — the Brit showed off her toned body for her energetic performance of new single “Don’t Start Now”! Dua was quite literally, as rapper Saweetie would say, “dipped in ice” with layers of stunning diamond necklaces and matching bracelets. She elevated her cool-girl look to a whole new level with her sparkly eye shadow and half pony tail, finishing the look with a comfy pair of white sneakers.

“Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe, But look at where I ended up,” Dua sings on the track to an ex, possibly Isaac Carew, 32. Dua and the model-turned-chef started dating back in 2013, splitting nearly four years later, only to reconcile for who she broke up with in June 2019. “I’m all good already, so moved on, it’s scary,” she adds, seemingly referencing her current relationship with Anwar Hadid, 20! Dua and Gigi and Bella‘s younger brother have been romantically linked since July, and have been packing on the PDA non-stop since.

The singer, along with her troupe of dancers had Ellen’s audience moving and grooving to the club-ready single! With a simple white background behind them, the performance was amped up with a blue and purple lights that transformed the set into a disco. Dua and her dancers — who matched her vibe in white turtleneck bodysuits — totally slayed with their choreography on-stage, particularly during the songs’ ’70s inspired breakdown.

“Don’t Start Now” is the lead single from Dua’s upcoming second album Future Nostalgia. The anticipated project is currently scheduled for release in February, following up her 2017 self-titled debut. “It’s so different from the last record and the last record had the success it did, but I felt as an artist, I had to grow and I had to mature,” Dua said of her upcoming album to Apple Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, also revealing that the songs are highly influenced by women’s issues. “I spoke about like women in Saudi Arabia and the rights…especially women protesting about women’s rights…I’m never going to shy away from that and I feel like I have to be a voice for my audience as well because they gave me that platform for that reason.”