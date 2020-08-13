Anna Faris Sent Ex Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger A Gift For Their Newborn Baby 

One big happy family! Anna Faris is thrilled for her ex Chris Pratt following the birth of his new baby with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The actress sent the couple a special gift for their baby girl, HollywoodLife has learned!

Anna Faris couldn’t be happier for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger after the couple welcomed a baby girl, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, this week. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 41, confirmed the news in a post on Instagram on August 11. To congratulate the couple on Lyla’s debut, Anna sent her ex-husband and Katherine, 30, a gift from her and their son Jack, 7.

“Anna’s so supportive. She sent a gift for the baby from her and something from Jack too,” a source close to the Mom actress, 43, told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “Anna’s very excited for Jack to have a little sister. She’s very close to her older brother [Robert Faris], so she’s just thrilled that Jack will have a sibling,” the insider explained.

The source went on to note that Anna’s been talking to Jack about their family expanding. “She’s been helping prepare Jack to be a big brother and he’s very proud,” the friend said, noting that Jack “is very happy about being a big brother.”

News of Chris and Katherine’s daughter being born broke on August 10, though the actor didn’t confirm the birth until the next day. He took to Instagram on August 11 to share a closeup photo of the family’s hands, as the couple held their newborn’s little fingers.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Chris wrote in a lengthy caption, which included two bible verses. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.” The couple honored Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver by giving their daughter the middle name, Maria.

Katherine and Chris never formally announced they were expecting. The exciting news came on April 25 when multiple reports confirmed Katherine was pregnant. That same day, her baby bump was revealed in photos of the couple riding bikes together in California. Katherine and Chris, who announced their engagement in January of 2019, said “I do” just five months later in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California on June 8.