Angela Simmons Cuddles Up To BF Daniel Jacobs After Confirming Their Hot New Romance  

Angela Simmons and Daniel Jacobs continue to share cute photos together, just days after she confirmed the new romance! In a pair of new PDA posts, the boxer is pictured with his head in her lap.

Summer lovin’! Angela Simmons and Daniel Jacobs are enjoying quality time together in the early stages of their relationship. The reality star turned beauty entrepreneur, 32 and the pro boxer, 33, are too cute in a new Instagram post Angela shared on August 12. In the first photo, Daniel can be seen with his head in Angela’s lap, as she rested her arm on his shoulder. The second slide features a slightly blurry boomerang video of the couple sharing a laugh. Angela opted to keep her caption blank and let the sweet snaps do all the talking.

Just three days prior, Angela confirmed the new romance in a post on Instagram. She shared a set of photos with Daniel that showed the pair holding hands before they attended a wedding together. “TKO,” Angela captioned her post, in reference to the end of Daniel’s Instagram name, “Daniel Jacobs TKO.” He also shared a similar photo of the couple to his Instagram that same day.

Shortly after, Angela’s close friend and former Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta costar Bow Wow reacted to her new relationship on Instagram Live. — Something fans had been waiting for as they’ve been shipping a romance between the two for years.

“[It] wouldn’t have been the right thing for her to do,” said Bow Wow about Angela possibly getting romantic with him. He went on to note that he’s actually a big fan of the boxer.

Angela’s new beau appears to be her first serious love interest since the tragic death of her fiance Sutton Tennyson — who was shot multiple times in a garage of an Atlanta building on November 3, 2018. Tennyson was only 37-years-old at the time of his death. Angela and and her late fiance shared a son together, 3-year-old Sutton Joseph. Daniel shares an 11-year-old son, named Nathaniel with his ex, makeup artist Natalie Stevens.