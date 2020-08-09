Daniel Jacobs: 5 Things To Know About The Handsome Boxer Dating Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons revealed she has a new man in her life — boxing star Daniel Jacobs! Here’s 5 things to know about him.

Angela Simmons, 32, is all loved-up with her new flame Daniel Jacobs, 33! The reality TV personality has revealed that she found love in quarantine with the boxing champ, almost two years after the tragic death of her fiance Sutton Tennyson. Their new romance was made Instagram official on August 8 when the model/actress actress posted a gorgeous photo of the duo in formalwear. Here are 5 things to know about Angela’s new beau.

1. They debuted their relationship with pictures from a wedding. When Daniel and Angela both took to Instagram to share their new couple status, they did so with stunning snaps of themselves dressed the the nines en route to a wedding! Angela looked effortlessly beautiful in a blue two-piece outfit. She donned a long-sleeved satin blouse with a plunging neckline and matching midi skirt with a high slit. Daniel cut a handsome figure in a fitted blue suit while admiring his new love. “TKO” she captioned the snaps, giving a nod to Daniel’s professional career. Daniel also shared a couple of Instagram stories from their time at the nuptials that included one of them holding hands while the party was going on. “Wedding vibes tonight with her,” he wrote.

2. Daniel is a two-time world champion. The Bronx-born professional boxer holds two world championships in the middleweight category. He held the IBF title from 2018 to 2019 and the WBA title from 2014 to 2017 — impressive!

3. He battled cancer in 2011. Daniel’s career was almost cut short when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer in 2011. He spent 19 months out of the ring, and underwent severe treatments and surgeries. He went on to make a full recovery despite many hypothesizing that he would never again get back in the ring.

4. Daniel’s nickname is Miracle Man. After beating cancer, he returned to the sport and was dubbed ‘miracle man’. He was quickly back at the top of his game, and became known for his punching power. Daniel has an 82.8% knockout-to-win ratio, and is renowned as an all-around fighter.

5. He is a father-of-one. Daniel has an 11-year-old son named Nathaniel. He shares the pre-teen with his ex, makeup artist Natalie Stevens.