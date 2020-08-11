Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Were ‘Almost Obsessed With Each Other’ After Just 1 Date: He Was ‘In A Trance’ 

“Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other,” a friend of Meghan and Harry’s told Finding Freedom authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie. “It was as if Harry was in a trance.” A source also informed the authors that the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex chatted over drinks for nearly three hours. When the blind date ended, both Meghan and Harry departed without a kiss, the book entails.

The very next night, they returned to Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse for dinner, the book explains, noting that Meghan and Harry snuck into a staff entrance. When inside, the pair was apparently waited on by only one staff member to ensure privacy. “Harry knew they would be together at that point,” the friend said. “She was ticking every box.”