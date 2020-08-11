News
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Were ‘Almost Obsessed With Each Other’ After Just 1 Date: He Was ‘In A Trance’ 

It was love at first sight for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, according to a new tell-all book about the royal couple! ‘Finding Freedom’ reveals intimate details about their first date, which occurred in London back in 2016.

Prince Harry was smitten with Megan Markle after their first meeting,  according to a new tell-all book about the royal couple — Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. Meghan and Harry do not have any relation to the book, which was released on August 11. It’s already known that Harry and Meghan were introduced on a blind at Soho House, London in July of 2016. What’s not known is the fact that Harry apparently left already knowing Meghan was the one.

“Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other,” a friend of Meghan and Harry’s told Finding Freedom authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie. “It was as if Harry was in a trance.” A source also informed the authors that the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex chatted over drinks for nearly three hours. When the blind date ended, both Meghan and Harry departed without a kiss, the book entails.

The very next night, they returned to Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse for dinner, the book explains, noting that Meghan and Harry snuck into a staff entrance. When inside, the pair was apparently waited on by only one staff member to ensure privacy. “Harry knew they would be together at that point,” the friend said. “She was ticking every box.”

The new book also includes intimate details about the couple’s relationship with Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. Though, Meghan and Harry aren’t concerned about the book causing a rift within the family.
“Harry and Meghan aware that [the book] is coming out but it’s a non-issue for them,” a source told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “They are in regular contact with Harry’s family and on good terms, and this book isn’t going to change that.” And, that’s true. —  Meghan recently celebrated her 39th birthday on August 4, and the royals, including Kate and Queen Elizabeth, all sent her loving messages.
Authors Scobie and Durand conducted 100 interviews with “those who know Harry and Meghan best, close friends and even Buckingham Palace aides,” Scobie said during an appearance on Good Morning America. 
Following their first date, Meghan and Harry eventually became engaged in November of 2017, as first announced by Kensington Palace. They tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. That same year, Kensington Palace announced on October 15 that Meghan and Harry were expecting their first child together. They welcomed a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019.
On January 8, 2020, Meghan and Harry announced that they were taking a step back as “senior” members of the royal family. The family later moved to Los Angeles, where they currently reside.