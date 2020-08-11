Why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Aren’t Worried About Family’s Reaction To New Book

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t paying the publication of a royal tell-all book, which they didn’t release themselves, any attention. And that includes worrying about their family’s reaction to the contents!

A new tell-all book about Megan Markle and Prince Harry‘s experiences in the royal family is about to hit shelves, but the power couple aren’t the least bit concerned with its publication. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, which they were not involved with, according to authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, supposedly includes intimate details about their relationship with Kate Middleton and Prince William. Harry and Meghan have too much “going on right now” to worry about their reactions, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Yes, Harry and Meghan are aware that [the book] is coming out but it’s a non-issue for them,” the source explained. “They are in regular contact with Harry’s family and on good terms, and this book isn’t going to change that.” It’s true; Meghan just celebrated her 39th birthday on August 4, and the royals, including Kate and Queen Elizabeth, all sent her loving messages.

It also helps that Meghan and Harry are extremely busy right now. After moving to her hometown of Los Angeles and stepping back from their royal duties, they decided to focus largely on charity work. The twosome volunteered with Homeboy Industries in June, an organization that focuses on improving the lives of the formerly incarcerated and those formerly involved in gangs. Harry and Meghan worked in their cafe and bakery, preparing food for the #FeedHOPE program, “which employs Homeboy participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic.”

Meghan also used her platform to inspire and encourage protesters in the wake of George Floyd‘s unjust killing. She gave the commencement speech at her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School, in June, and discussed the “devastating” racism in the United States. She also encouraged graduating seniors to register to vote, and be part of the movement to make lasting change. “You are equipped, you are ready, and we need you, and you are prepared,” she said during her address.

“Harry and Meghan are working on so many different initiatives and so many charities,” our insider said. “They have a great team working with them, but the workload is still intense and it doesn’t leave a lot of time to worry about this book. They are focused on the future and what they can do to help out during this pivotal time in history.”

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family hits bookshelves on August 11.