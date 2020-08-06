Justin Bieber Shows Off His Ripped Back Muscles While Golfing & More Of His Hottest Shirtless Pics

Justin Bieber made a pit stop while on his cross-country road trip with Hailey Baldwin. The singer found time to play a round of golf, and showed off his ripped muscles.

Justin Bieber, 26, and his supermodel wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, are on a road trip across the U.S. — and the “Sorry” hitmaker recently stopped for a round of golf. He took to Instagram on August 5 to share a snap of himself playing a relaxing golf game, in front of a gorgeous backdrop. A shirtless Justin wore nothing but black gym shorts, an orange cap and golfing attire including black and white shoes, and white gloves. He posted the pic without a caption, which showed him hitting a ball of the green, which was surrounded by fir trees and a crystal blue lake.

This isn’t the only time Justin has gone shirtless while on his road trip. He enjoyed a “lil picnic wif bae,” last week, as seen in a photo the singer shared to Instagram. The Grammy winner was pictured cuddling on a blanket alongside a spread of picnic snacks — chips with guacamole, and meats and cheeses — in the grass.

Justin and Hailey, who wed in September of 2018, have been documenting their cross-country trip on social media. The couple has been making stops at a various scenic locations, which have included rivers and lakes, greenery and farms with horses and other animals. They even took a massive leap recently, and got baptized together. The pair wanted the experience of going through the rite of baptism as a married couple, and the Canada native shared a series of photos to his Instagram account on August 5.

Hailey was seen in an orange bikini with her blonde hair pulled back in a black hair clip. It is the same tangerine two-piece by Triangl that she donned in a June 27 Instagram photo during the couple’s road trip through the Utah desert. Justin was wearing tan trunks with a black and white waistband and stripe down the sides. The “Yummy” singer wrote in the caption, “The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family.” Scroll through the gallery above to see more pics of Justin, and some of our other favorite celebs going shirtless during quarantine.