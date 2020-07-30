‘The Kissing Booth’s Jacob Elordi Rocks Mullet Hair Makeover — Before & After Pic & Video

Jacob Elordi’s now rocking a mullet, and it’s anything but cheesy. ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ star showed off his hot new ‘do in an amazing ‘undercover’ video.

Noah Flynn, is that you? Jacob Elordi went “undercover” online for a hilarious GQ video, and The Kissing Booth 2 star showed off his new mullet in all its glory. The 23-year-old actor has rocked floppy, tousled hair for awhile now. But in the video, which you can watch above, it’s clear that he’s definitely skipped a few haircuts while sheltering in place. And he totally pulls it off! Jacob, who also plays Nate Jacobs on HBO’s Euphoria, is currently rocking some face scruff, too.

His video was truly amazing. In the clip, Jacob goes on tons of social media sites and message boards to respond to fans and correct a few things about himself. He told everyone to stop looking for him in Pirates of the Caribbean, firstly — he was only an extra! During one super cute moment, Jacob doesn’t realize a fan is hitting on him in the comments of his Instagram face. His face when the interviewer tells him what she means by her message… priceless.

We’re going to see Jacob next in 2 Hearts. His co-star, Tiera Skovbye, told HollywoodLife all about their amazing chemistry in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “We had a lot of fun! We ended up going to Hawaii to film part of the movie and got a car and just drove around Hawaii and got to explore together, which was amazing,” Tiera explained. “Jacob and I just got along very well and it allowed the characters to connect very naturally.”

Jacob was most recently connected to his Emmy-nominated Euphoria co-star, Zendaya. The two were spotted multiple times hanging out in New York City in February, showing some sweet PDA. At one point, Jacob even gave her an affectionate kiss on the forehead!