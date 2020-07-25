Blake Shelton Hilariously Trolls Adam Levine With Fake Tweet Of Behati Prinsloo Saying His Show Is ‘Way Better’

BFFs Blake Shelton & Adam Levine got into an epically funny ‘feud’ when it came to their current #1 & #2 spots on Apple’s iTunes — and Blake’s GF Gwen Stefani was sure to throw her two cents in!

It’s going down between friends Blake Shelton, 44, and Adam Levine, 41! The current Voice judge and alum couldn’t help but playfully spar when it came to their rivaling singles “Happy Anywhere” — Blake’s latest duet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 50 — and Maroon 5‘s newest song, “Nobody’s Love.” Attaching a photo of his song at #1 and Maroon 5’s at #2 on Apple’s iTunes chart, Blake hilariously tweeted, “My god Adam…. You are still a pain in my a–!!!!! Go away idiot!!!! @adamlevine” on Saturday, July 24.

My god Adam…. You are still a pain in my ass!!!!! Go away idiot!!!! @adamlevine pic.twitter.com/skUJ9qyqfE — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 25, 2020

Adam couldn’t resist taking the bait, screenshotting Blake’s tweet and sharing it to his own Instagram story! “Eat s— cowboy! I’m Comin for ya!” the Maroon 5 frontman confidently replied, seemingly ready to knock happy couple Blake and Gwen off the top spot. At that point, Gwen also inserted herself into the drama, elevating the situation to a whole new level. “@adamlevine leave my boyfriend @blakeshelton alone!” she jokingly wrote on July 25, to which Adam had an eyebrow raising response. “I will never leave him alone. He was my boyfriend first,” Adam posted. Now that’s news to us!

Strategic Blake had one more trick up his sleeve to settle the score, and it happened to involve Adam’s wife of six years Behati Prinsloo, 32. The country singer hilariously made a fake tweet from the Victoria’s Secret model dated to 2008 that read, “Wow… I hate to say it but Blake is way better at this show than my husband. My husband can f— off.” As if that wasn’t funny enough, Blake included in his own commentary to the attached faux-tweet. “Wow… Looks like some of @Beeprinsloo old tweets are resurfacing… I hope this doesn’t affect their personal lives.. @adamlevine #teamblake,” the Texoma Shore singer wrote. Adam responded one last time — once again re-posting Blake’s tweet to his Instagram story — adding, “When your grampa discovers he can make fake tweets…” The shade is real!

Wow… Looks like some of @Beeprinsloo old tweets are resurfacing… I hope this doesn’t affect their personal lives.. @adamlevine #teamblake pic.twitter.com/S9wxqvcdkn — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 25, 2020

Of course, it’s all love between Blake, Gwen and Adam who became fast friends while working together on NBC’s The Voice. Blake remains on the series — which he has been a part since the inaugural 2011 season and through the last 18 — while Gwen has sporadically appeared on different years and is confirmed to return for the next! The series also happens to be the very place that the happy couple met way back in 2013.

Like Blake, Adam was also a part of the series from the beginning, departing in May 2019 to spend more time with his kids Dusty Rose, 3, and Gio Grace, 2. “I really do miss [The Voice]. I love the people that I met and worked with and obviously we all know how I feel about Blake [Shelton],” Adam said to Ellen DeGeneres in Oct. 2019. “I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spent time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever…now I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little,” he added.