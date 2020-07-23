Blac Chyna Supports Kanye West After He Mocks Kris Jenner: His Tweets Shouldn’t Be ‘Dismissed As Crazy’

Blac Chyna spoke out through her attorney in support of Kanye West, insisting that she wants the rapper ‘to get whatever help he needs,’ after he tweeted about Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Blac Chyna is offering her immense support to Kanye West following his string of tweets targeting Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. The model and mother of Dream Kardashian, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian, offered a statement through her attorney, Lynne Ciani, concerning the rapper’s recent string of tweets. “Chyna of course wants her daughter Dream’s ‘Uncle Kanye’ to get whatever help he needs,” her attorney shared in a statement to Page Six.

However, Chyna also noted by way of her attorney that she “does not want all of his recent statements regarding his mother-in-law summarily dismissed as ‘crazy’ as some people apparently would like to do.” The former star of Rob & Chyna star has been in a legal squabble with the family for months. Chyna has alleged that the Kardashian and Jenner family were involved with the cancellation of her reality TV show, and is still in a legal battle with Rob concerning allegations of domestic violence.

As such, Chyna reiterated that the comments Kanye made about his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, “should not be entirely ignored.” Despite her own drama with the Kardashian and Jenner family members, Chyna is putting her support behind Kanye, even though she “vehemently disagrees” with Kanye’s statements that Harriet Tubman “never freed slaves,” as he said during his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19.

Chyna’s support for the “Famous” rapper comes nearly 48 hours after Kanye made a slew of tweets implying that he wanted to divorce his wife of six years, Kim Kardashian, and referring to his mother-in-law as “Kris Jung-Un.” He also tweeted apparent screenshots from his phone of unanswered text messages he had sent to Kris, asking her ” [are you] still avoiding my calls.” Before concluding his July 21st Twitter-spree, Kanye added that “Kriss [sic] and Kim put out a statement without my approval…that’s not what a wife do. White Supremacy.”

Naturally, fans were incredibly concerned for Kanye’s wellbeing, and pal Dave Chapelle even flew out to see Kanye and “check on him” on July 21. By the morning of July 22, Kim released a statement regarding her husband’s recent actions as well as his struggle with bipolar disorder. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kim began her statement, which was both posted to her Instagram story and released by her rep.

“Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Kim continued, writing, “Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.” In closing, the mother-of-four asked “the media and public [to] give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”