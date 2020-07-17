Pierce Brosnan, 67, Emerges From The Ocean Shirtless & Looks Ready To Reprise His ‘James Bond’ Role

James Bond, is that you? Pierce Brosnan took a dip in the ocean in just a pair of board shorts, and fans are swooning over the shirtless pic. At 67, he’s still in 007 shape!

It’s been 18 years since Pierce Brosnan put on the tuxedo to play James Bond, but the Die Another Day star looks like he could step back into the role in an instant. Pierce, now 67, posted a shirtless photo from a day at the beach on Instagram, much to his followers’ delights, wearing just a pair of board shorts and some snorkeling gear. He simply captioned it, “Good morning…” noting that the photo was taken by his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan.

Pierce’s fans flocked to the comments to tell him how good he looked — and how much they missed him as Bond. “Bond once, Bond forever,” one fan wrote, another one mentioning that they were rewatching the 1995 Goldeneye. “Bond… Pierce Bond,” one commenter joked, adding the heart eyes emoji. “My dream man,” wrote another. Extra relatable.

We’ve seen a ton of pics of Pierce shirtless since he arrived in Hawaii for a vacation earlier in July. The Tomorrow Never Dies actor has spent ample time at the beach with his gorgeous wife, all the while wearing just a swimsuit. The man’s been making fans swoon for decades, and with good reason!

The actor’s son, Paris Brosnan, joked on Instagram that his dad’s a “tank.” The 19-year-old model is his father’s total look alike. He’s making major career moves of his own. Paris, who has walked in shows for designers like Dolce & Gabanna and Balmain, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in October that his father “inspires” him. “I obviously look up to my dad,” he said.