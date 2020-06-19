See Pics
Pierce Brosnan, 67, Goes Shirtless & Shows Off His Muscles On The Beach In Hawaii — Pics

A shirtless Pierce Brosnan hits the beach in Hawaii.
Pierce Brosnan appeared in full relaxation mode, when he was pictured enjoying a day at the beach near his home in Hawaii on June 19.

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan looked as youthful as ever on June 19, when he was caught relaxing on the beach near his home in Hawaii. The 67-year-old actor has been in quarantine with his wife Keely Shaye Smith at their family cottage on the island of Kauai ever since the coronavirus pandemic started, and on Friday, he was in full relaxation mode.

Pierce was probably hoping for a solo day on the beach, but when paparazzi caught him on the sand after a swim, he was sporting a full grey beard and showing off his muscles while wearing nothing but a pair of patterned swim trunks. He was also seen drying himself off with a big grey towel after a dip in the ocean.

Pierce’s swim comes just a few days after he revealed two of his lifelong friends died after battling coronavirus. He called the virus “a war” and an “awful threat to life looming”, when revealing the news to Parade magazine. “I lost two friends to COVID-19. They were friends of 45 years, and I am godfather to his son,” he said. “No matter where you are and how beautiful it may be, you still have this awful threat to life looming.”

“You have to keep pushing the rock uphill, and you have to keep involved in life. We are at war. People are dying,” he added.

Pierce and his wife, Keely, wed in 2001. They’re also parents to sons Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19.