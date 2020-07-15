Demi Moore Blames Bruce Willis For Her Strangely-Decorated Bathroom That Went Viral

Demi Moore finally gave insight into her ‘eccentric’ bathroom decor on July 14 — mainly, an explanation as to why she has wall-to-wall carpet leading up to her tub. After photos of her bathroom went viral, Demi said it was her ex’s doing!

Demi Moore is aware that the internet had opinions about her home after she shared a number of photos of her bathroom on July 9. During a remote appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers on Tuesday, the actress, 57, explained that it was her ex-husband, Bruce Willis who made the decision to get brown, shaggy carpet in the bathroom of their Sun Valley, Idaho home. The exes raised their three children at the mountain home, and are currently quarantined together there.

Half way into the conversation, Seth noted that Demi received “attention” over some “design touches” that people didn’t expect in her home — calling the carpet in her bathroom “jarring.”

(Photo credit: Demi Moore/Instagram)

Demi replied, “Ok, it’s interesting. Actually, this is the house that my children grew up in and that originally was a Bruce Willis choice,” she admitted, noting that she didn’t want to place all of the blame on the actor. “So, it’s never bothered me, it’s actually quite good.”

She went on to note that she was appreciative of the social media fuss over her bathroom decor. “I appreciate the interest that has gone into all of my little oddities, because this place definitely has a lot of my treasures, all of my eccentricities of small and large,” she said before pointing out a “giant tennis ball” and “giant safety pin” that were randomly nearby during the interview.

Demi noted that she had “some big laughs” with her family over the commentary online about her bathroom. Over the weekend, she even responded to a popular chain of tweets about her home, writing, “This thread has our whole family howling!”

😂😂 this thread has our whole family howling! https://t.co/rFcsbHpmqi — Demi Moore (@justdemi) July 12, 2020

Demi also told Seth that she was “most disappointed” that no one noticed the vintage couch she was sitting on in the viral photos is actually a “miniature couch.” She later noted that the photos derived from her attempting to find a quiet place in her home to record her sultry, new podcast, Dirty Diana.

The actress is an executive producer of the scripted podcast series that follows a couple facing a dwindling marriage as they lose touch with their intimacy. Demi also appeared on the late night talk show to promote her Brave New World series, which debuts Wednesday on the NBC streaming service Peacock.

Demi has been quarantining with Bruce and their daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, at her Sun Valley, Idaho home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Die Hard actor, 65, and the Ghost actress were married from 1987 to 2000, and have maintained a close friendship since divorcing. Demi has been open about her unique relationship with her ex — whose wife, Emma Heming and their two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, joined them in quarantine in early May after two months apart.