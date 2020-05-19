Rumer Willis wore just her underwear to give an inspirational Instagram video talk about body image. But her dad Bruce Willis walked in during the middle of her discussing being ‘vulnerable.’

Maybe Rumer Willis needs to get one of those “Do not disturb” door handle messages for her bedroom like the one’s hotels use. The 31-year-old is still in quarantine with her father Bruce Willis, 65, mom Demi Moore, 57, her two sisters, step-mom Emma Heming, 41, and two step-sisters in Idaho. She wanted some alone time to do an Instagram video talk about body image. Rumer stripped down to a grey sports bra and matching bike-shorts style underwear to share what her figure looks like with no filters. Then her movie-star dad walked in during the middle of the heartfelt outpouring right when Ru was talking about being “vulnerable.”

While Rumer was telling followers, “I think it’s important to really be present and just be vulnerable, so that’s what I’m trying to do today,” a man’s voice could be heard talking in the hall outside of her bedroom telling someone to “hold on.” Then the bedroom door could be heard opening and as Bruce’s all-familiar voice could be heard asking, “Hey Ru?” to his daughter, as the 2015 Dancing with the Stars champ calmly turned to him responded back, “One second papa. I’ll be right there.” The Die Hard star then gave an assuring, “Okay” back to his oldest child. Rumer didn’t miss a beat when it came to delivering her message, even though her dad just walked in on her in while she was wearing only her underwear.

“But yeah, I am just as vulnerable to seeing someone on Instagram and seeing a photo of a girl who I think has a perfect body or a perfect face or perfect hair and of comparing myself and judging myself and of carrying so much shame because I don’t look like that and I’ll never look like that,” Rumer continued. Bruce could still be heard out in the hallway asking, “Hello?” apparently looking for another family member. And as if her dad’s interruption wasn’t enough, a cat could be loudly heard meowing while Rue talked about body confidence. But she kept going with her inspirational video and famous friends including Kim Kardashian, 39, applauded Rumer for her bravery and her message.

You can watch here at the 3:17 mark as Bruce walks in on Rumer:

Kim wrote “I love you!!!” in the comments, while Gwyneth Paltrow left a series of red heart emojis showing her love for Rumer’s message. James Van Der Beek‘s wife Kimberly told Rumer, “A true goddess is one here for women. YOU ARE A GODDESS. When we honor ourselves we honor each other. You’re an inspiration,” to which Rumer responded, “Why thank you my lovely.” Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd told Rumer, “Ugh I love you so much more. And I know I shouldn’t say this, but your body is so womanly and perfect to me. Truly it is,” and Rumer responded, “@petamurgatroyd I love you thank you sweet friend.” So while her dad may have ended up crashing Rumer’s video while she was in her undies, her message of body confidence, transparency and vulnerability came though loud and clear for her followers.