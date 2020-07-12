Exclusive
Kim Kardashian: How She Really Feels About Kanye’s POTUS Run & Her Possibly Being First Lady

Kanye West dropped jaws when he announced his plans to run for president. His wife Kim Kardashian has his back no matter what even though the situation has left her ‘stressed’.

Talk about creating fireworks. Kanye West, 43, nearly broke social media on the 4th of July after he revealed his POTUS plans. His decision to do so has been widely criticized by several celebrities including D.L. Hughley yet one person who is sticking by his side regardless is his wife Kim Kardashian, 39. It hasn’t been all easy peasy for her however as a HollywoodLife source dished EXCLUSIVELY about how she’s feeling during this chaotic time in their lives.

Kim isn’t at all concerned what the public thinks about Kanye, but of course his actions are making her a little stressed though that doesn’t mean she won’t try to understand and support him,” the insider revealed. “She will continue to support him no matter what he ever does or says. She is never one to stray and will always stand by his side. She’s letting him do all of the talking and will just be there to support him whatever he needs.” The KKW Beauty founder appeared tense while filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians with Malika Haqq on July 8.

“Kim truly thinks Kanye is one of the smartest men in the world,” our source continued. “She tells everyone he’s a creative genius and he’s been through a lot in his life. She feels at times he’s just misunderstood but he has the biggest heart. They both love Wyoming so she’ll go there with him whenever she can. They’re both quite happy there.”

But what about Kim’s position in all of this and the idea that she could be our future First Lady? “Deep down Kim isn’t taking this seriously,” our insider also revealed. “She knows she’s not going to be The First Lady. It’s just stressful because it’s getting so much attention and she knows it’s not really going anywhere.”
Kim has managed to keep her social media free from drama for the most part with the things she’s been posting since Kanye’s dramatic political move. She made fans giggle with delight when her mother Kris Jenner, 64, stole one of her Burberry jumpsuits on July 11 which the legendary matriarch just happened to look fabulous in.