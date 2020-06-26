See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Cute New Pics From Her ‘Wild Wild West’ Adventure With Kim & Their Kids

SplashNews
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian, her daughter Penelope Disick pictured at the Cafe de Flore in Paris. 02 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA622518_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West leaving Le Flore Cafe during Paris Fashion Week. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 02 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA622360_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 64 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Kourtney Kardashian recently escaped to Wyoming — where brother-in-law Kanye West owns a massive ranch — for a social distanced get away with her adorable kids!

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, shared the sweetest photos from her recent Wyoming escape! The Poosh founder was joined by ex Scott Disick, 37, their three kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, as well as her sister Kim, 39, and her kids! “Two weeks in the Wild Wild West,” Kourt captioned her June 25 post, revealing that the kids got to ride four-by-four all terrain vehicles around the property — including 6-year-old niece North West! Kim’s eldest was more than ready for her Wyoming getaway in a burgundy velvet pair of pants, pink cow girl boots and a purple plaid shirt.

View this post on Instagram

Two weeks in the Wild Wild West

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kim appeared to be on the vehicle next to North’s with 4-year-old son Saint in the back, while Scott — in a black-and-white checked shirt — was ready to rock ‘n’ roll behind them. The family all rocked black safety helmets for the excursion, which are imperative given the bumpy terrain and fast speeds. In the next, Kim and the kids soaked up the view in front of a picturesque mountain. North, rocking a beige Adidas Yeezy branded t-shirt that read “Calabasas” (her hometown), sweetly put her arm around BFF and cousin Penelope, while big bro Mason — rocking a Travis Scott top and bucket hat — perched on a rock.

Meanwhile, Saint snuggled up to his gorgeous mom, as the KKW Beauty founder — low key in neutral makeup and a ponytail — stared off into the distance! 5-year-old Reign also appeared in the shot, hilariously crouching below Mason’s feet, keeping his long hair up in a bun. Kourt went on to share a fun snap of the family horseback riding, as well as the incredible views of their spacious Wyoming ranch.

View this post on Instagram

mornin’ 🍼

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

We previously reported that Kanye purchased the 4,500 acres of the 9,000 acre property — dubbed Monster Lake Ranch — in Sept. 2019 for $14 million. The sprawling ranch, located in Cody, Wyoming, features two lakes, eight lodging units, boardrooms, an event centre and even a restaurant! The rapper has personally spent plenty of time at the ranch already, and even completed recording Jesus Is King there.