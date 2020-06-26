Kourtney Kardashian Shares Cute New Pics From Her ‘Wild Wild West’ Adventure With Kim & Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian recently escaped to Wyoming — where brother-in-law Kanye West owns a massive ranch — for a social distanced get away with her adorable kids!

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, shared the sweetest photos from her recent Wyoming escape! The Poosh founder was joined by ex Scott Disick, 37, their three kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, as well as her sister Kim, 39, and her kids! “Two weeks in the Wild Wild West,” Kourt captioned her June 25 post, revealing that the kids got to ride four-by-four all terrain vehicles around the property — including 6-year-old niece North West! Kim’s eldest was more than ready for her Wyoming getaway in a burgundy velvet pair of pants, pink cow girl boots and a purple plaid shirt.

Kim appeared to be on the vehicle next to North’s with 4-year-old son Saint in the back, while Scott — in a black-and-white checked shirt — was ready to rock ‘n’ roll behind them. The family all rocked black safety helmets for the excursion, which are imperative given the bumpy terrain and fast speeds. In the next, Kim and the kids soaked up the view in front of a picturesque mountain. North, rocking a beige Adidas Yeezy branded t-shirt that read “Calabasas” (her hometown), sweetly put her arm around BFF and cousin Penelope, while big bro Mason — rocking a Travis Scott top and bucket hat — perched on a rock.

Meanwhile, Saint snuggled up to his gorgeous mom, as the KKW Beauty founder — low key in neutral makeup and a ponytail — stared off into the distance! 5-year-old Reign also appeared in the shot, hilariously crouching below Mason’s feet, keeping his long hair up in a bun. Kourt went on to share a fun snap of the family horseback riding, as well as the incredible views of their spacious Wyoming ranch.

We previously reported that Kanye purchased the 4,500 acres of the 9,000 acre property — dubbed Monster Lake Ranch — in Sept. 2019 for $14 million. The sprawling ranch, located in Cody, Wyoming, features two lakes, eight lodging units, boardrooms, an event centre and even a restaurant! The rapper has personally spent plenty of time at the ranch already, and even completed recording Jesus Is King there.