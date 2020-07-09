Sharon Stone, 62, Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfie While Debuting New Quarantine Haircut — Before & After Pics

Va va voom! Sharon Stone left fans speechless after she showed off her new hairdo in a stunning barefaced snap.

Strike that pose! Sharon Stone, 62, looked absolutely elated when she put her new quarantine haircut on display on Wednesday, July 8. The Oscar-nominated actress‘ beautiful face was front and center in a makeup-free Instagram selfie where she channeled other stars like Mia Farrow & Ruby Rose by rocking an ever so chic pixie cut. She thanked her fabulous hairstylist for the fresh and summery look that left her celeb friends like supermodel Naomi Campbell, 50, actress/cookbook author Debi Mazar, 55, and followers repeatedly leaving her endless compliments in the photo’s comments section. “Wow wow wow and wow,” one wrote.

Sharon has definitely been catching the eye of many, especially over the last couple of months with millions of us being in self-isolation. Jaws dropped when she posted some super sexy snaps of her rocking a tiny multi-colored bikini over Memorial Day weekend. Some of her galpals could be seen chilling inside her pool during the pic which also had a touch of comedy to it as she hilariously sported a silver medieval warrior helmet.

The mother-of-three falls into a fantastic category of celebrity women over 50 who have remained ageless & totally fabulous! Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, added a touch of sexiness to The Hamptons when she was seen showing off her enviable figure in a sleek one-piece swimsuit at the beach not once, but twice in the past week.

Then there’s Salma Hayek, 53, who has sort of become the queen of the barefaced snaps. Her Instagram is filled with effortlessly radiant pics of her posing makeup free where she’s doing every day things like laying in her bed, relaxing by the pool and so much more.

We can’t forget the one and only Michelle Pfeiffer! She’s made fans feel like they are time traveling whenever the 62-year-old posts a photo to her wildly popular Instagram. They had a hard time seeing the difference between now and then when she uploaded a pic of her on the set of Coolio‘s “Gangsta’s Paradise” from 1995!