Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, Shares Photo From When She Was 37 & Fans Think She Looks The Same

Michelle Pfeiffer’s was hailed for her ageless beauty when she posted a throwback pic from 25 years ago!

Can you spot the difference? Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, gave her millions of fans some serious nostalgic vibes when she shared a flashback photo of her on the set of the music video for Coolio‘s “Gangsta’s Paradise’ on Friday, May 8. She posed alongside the Grammy winner in a fierce leather jacket over a white t-shirt while cracking an adorable smile for the camera. It’s the same ensemble that she’s seen wearing in the clip which also included a pair of curve-hugging jeans. “Gangsta’s Paradise” served as the lead single from the soundtrack of her commercially successful 1995 film Dangerous Minds. The video itself has been viewed almost 400 million times on YouTube and scored an MTV VMA award the following year.

The comments section of Michelle’s posts were lined with a variety of responses, with some thanking her for participating in the video while others centered on how she pretty much looks the same now as she did a quarter century ago. “You’re still gorgeous!” a fan wrote. These types of compliments have become the norm for her on her popular Instagram page with every photo or video she posts.

Michelle was compared to looking like a teenager when she shared a makeup free snap in late March. Her post was designed to “honor” the “heroes” who are fighting to help save lives amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The legendary Catwoman star also showed off her physical strength when she uploaded a video of her breaking a sweat on the treadmill and having a blast while doing it. “You are adorable!,” former Friends star Courteney Cox, 55, wrote.

The Oscar nominated actress joins a long line of other women who continually are hailed for their age-defying beauty. Others that evoke a similar response anytime they upload a pic to their social media accounts include Christie Brinkley, 66, Halle Berry, 53, Sofia Vergara, 47, and Niecy Nash, 50.