Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, Spends 4th Of July Relaxing On The Beach In A Gorgeous Black Swimsuit

Sarah Jessica Parker looked chic as she relaxed on the beach in the Hamptons on Independence Day. She showed off her enviable figure in a black one-piece swimsuit.

Sarah Jessica Parker enjoyed some serious downtime on the Fourth of July! The 55-year-old Sex and the City actress was spotted lounging on the beach, and catching up on her reading while spending the holiday in the Hamptons. She was in total relaxation mode as she travelled out east from her home in New York, where she’d been quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic, and rang in Independence Day with her husband Matthew Broderick, 58, and their family.

She cut a chic figure as she relaxed on the beach in a black one-piece swimsuit, which featured a low-cut neckline. She wore a light, white button-down over the top of her swimmers, and accessorized with dark sunglasses. She also pulled her highlighted tresses into a messy top knot, and looked effortlessly cool.

One day before, the stage and screen star was snapped having some fun in the sun in The Hamptons, as she escaped the city for the long weekend. She radiated effortless beauty in in the same one-piece swimsuit, and covered up with a white blouse wrapped around her waist. Sarah kept her gorgeous brunette locks up in a bun and accessorized the look with just a pair of stunner shades while spending her day reading a book.

It was only a couple of earlier when the A-lister had a rare outing with her eldest child James, 17. They, along with her longtime hubby headed to their car in The Big Apple — and they each brought it fashion-wise with three very different looks. Sarah dressed very Sex and the City like in a flowy white pleated dress with a plunging neckline underneath a grey cardigan. She also wore black heels and stunner shades as she stayed protected amid the coronavirus pandemic in a cool blue bandanna.

James, who is rarely if ever seen out with his superstar parents, was also spotted with them and headed to the streets in a white T-shirt, Adidas track pants and white Nike high top sneakers. His father sported a gray-blue t-shirt, grey pants and navy trainers as the family packed up their car.