Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks Cool Blue Bandana & White Dress During Rare Outing With Son James, 17

Sarah Jessica Parker’s eldest child James was spotted out for the first time in months as they enjoyed a lovely day together in NYC.

Hmm… this looks familiar! Sarah Jessica Parker appeared to be channeling her Carrie Bradshaw days during her latest outing on Saturday, June 20. The 55-year-old dressed very Sex and the City like in a flowy white pleated dress with a plunging neckline underneath a grey cardigan in The Big Apple. She also wore black heels and stunner shades and stayed protected amid the coronavirus pandemic in a cool blue bandanna. Sarah, who along with her son James Wilkie was joined by her longtime husband Matthew Broderick, 58, also carried a couple of tote bags and a book as she made her way to the car.

James, 17, who is rarely if ever seen out with his superstar parents, was also spotted with them during a bright sunny day in NYC. He headed to the streets rocking a much more sporty style compared to his Emmy-winning mom in a white T-shirt, Adidas track pants and white Nike high top sneakers. His father Matthew sported a gray-blue t-shirt, grey pants and navy trainers as the family packed up their vehicle.

Sarah & Matthew welcomed James into the world on October 28, 2002, during the height of the SATC phenomenon. The 5th season of the iconic HBO series, which costarred Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall, was cut short to only eight episodes (the previous season had eighteen episodes) due to her being pregnant while filming.

They weren’t done in the parenting department after James was welcomed into the world. Sarah and Matthew later expanded on their family when their surrogate gave birth to twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, in 2009. It should be a big day for them today as the girls officially turn 11 on June 22.

Sarah recently defended one of the numerous SATC outfits from the show that fans thought looked like Tide Pods! “I delight in all thoughts, feelings. I will keep mine to myself. Perhaps some quality time with the great and legendary @patriciafield is in order. X,” SJP commented under a photo that showed Carrie in a white dress with green and blue circle designs.