See Pics
Hollywood Life

Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks Cool Blue Bandana & White Dress During Rare Outing With Son James, 17

Sarah Jessica Parker
SplashNews
Sarah Jessica Parker Eighth Annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala , Arrivals, USA - 26 Sep 2019
Sarah Jessica Parker is pictured holding the book "The Dragons, the Giant, the Women: A Memoir" by Wayetu Moore when heading to her Mercedes S coupe with husband Matthew Broderick and son James in New York Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker Ref: SPL5172954 200620 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Sarah Jessica Parker and her daughters Tabitha and Marion Broderick are photographed getting their breakfast in New York City this morning. Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker,Marion Broderick,Tabitha Broderick Ref: SPL5130237 191119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick 'The Inheritance' Broadway play opening, Barrymore Theater, Arrivals, New York, USA - 17 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Sarah Jessica Parker’s eldest child James was spotted out for the first time in months as they enjoyed a lovely day together in NYC.

Hmm… this looks familiar! Sarah Jessica Parker appeared to be channeling her Carrie Bradshaw days during her latest outing on Saturday, June 20. The 55-year-old dressed very Sex and the City like in a flowy white pleated dress with a plunging neckline underneath a grey cardigan in The Big Apple. She also wore black heels and stunner shades and stayed protected amid the coronavirus pandemic in a cool blue bandanna. Sarah, who along with her son James Wilkie was joined by her longtime husband Matthew Broderick, 58, also carried a couple of tote bags and a book as she made her way to the car.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker in The Big Apple. Credit: SplashNews

James, 17, who is rarely if ever seen out with his superstar parents, was also spotted with them during a bright sunny day in NYC. He headed to the streets rocking a much more sporty style compared to his Emmy-winning mom in a white T-shirt, Adidas track pants and white Nike high top sneakers. His father Matthew sported a gray-blue t-shirt, grey pants and navy trainers as the family packed up their vehicle.

Sarah & Matthew welcomed James into the world on October 28, 2002, during the height of the SATC phenomenon. The 5th season of the iconic HBO series, which costarred Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall, was cut short to only eight episodes (the previous season had eighteen episodes) due to her being pregnant while filming.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick’s son James. Credit: SplashNews

They weren’t done in the parenting department after James was welcomed into the world. Sarah and Matthew later expanded on their family when their surrogate gave birth to twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, in 2009. It should be a big day for them today as the girls officially turn 11 on June 22.

Sarah recently defended one of the numerous SATC outfits from the show that fans thought looked like Tide Pods! “I delight in all thoughts, feelings. I will keep mine to myself. Perhaps some quality time with the great and legendary @patriciafield is in order. X,” SJP commented under a photo that showed Carrie in a white dress with green and blue circle designs.