Sarah Jessica Parker Defends Iconic ‘Sex And The City’ Outfit After Fans Compare It To Tide Pods

SJP’s got jokes! Sarah Jessica Parker had an epic response to a fan Instagram account that compared one of her character’s iconic looks to Tide Pods!

Don’t mess with Sarah Jessica Parker when it comes to fashion — and, the same goes for her iconic Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw. The actress, 55, took to Instagram to defend Carrie’s eccentric ensembles, after a well known fan account said one of her dresses “vaguely resembled Tide Pods.”

“I delight in all thoughts, feelings. I will keep mine to myself. Perhaps some quality time with the great and legendary @patriciafield is in order. X,” SJP commented under a photo that showed Carrie in a white dress with green and blue circle designs. Patricia Field was the costume designer on SATC, who won numerous awards, including an Emmy, for her work on the series. The actress added, “And I recall well every article, head to toe. Including anklet. X.”

Longtime fans of SATC may be familiar with the Instagram account that sparked the dress debate, @everyoutfitonsatc.” Their page, which has over 600,000 followers, is dedicated to chronicling every outfit the beloved character wore throughout the hit series. On Wednesday, May 13, they posted photos from a scene that showed Carrie in the dress. — The scene happened to be from an episode in which Carrie is cheating on her boyfriend, Aidan with her infamous ex, Mr. Big.

(Photo credit: Every Outfit on Sex & the City/Instagram)

(Photo credit: Every Outfit on Sex & the City/Instagram)

“THE CHILDLIKE ADULTERESS | Is Carrie’s affair with Mr. Big her deepest, darkest secret? Or is it the fact that she bought a pair of shortalls at Limited Too?” the account captioned the post that caught SJP’s attention. “We can’t imagine why our favorite it-girl would gravitate towards a graphic print that vaguely resembles Tide pods. We also can’t begin to understand the thought process behind pairing said shortalls with an exposed bra and strappy rainbow sandals. Scarlet letter or no, this look is the sartorial equivalent of a cry for help. (S3/EP10).”

Despite some fans assuming Jessica’s response was meant to throw shade, that’s wasn’t the case. The actress and her SJP shoe brand collaborated with @everyoutfitonsatc in February on a mismatched pair of scandals to pay tribute to Carrie’s iconic shoe moment on the show. A percentage of the proceeds went to charity.