‘Sex & The City’: See Where Sarah Jessica Parker & More Of The Iconic Women Are Today

It’s been over 16 years since audiences tuned into HBO to watch Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda finally get their happy endings in the series finale of ‘Sex & The City.’ We’re taking a look back at the women then and where they are now!

When Sex & The City debuted on HBO in June 1998, audiences were walloped with the contemporary commentary of four women dating, falling in love, and sustaining their bonds in New York City. Over it’s six season run, Sex & The City earned eight Golden Globes, seven Emmy awards, and was beloved by a number of critics and generations of fans! Even today, audiences are discovering the heartbreaks and love stories of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Park), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). Naturally, and just like Carrie, we have to wonder: ‘Where are the women now?’

Sarah Jessica Parker was the actress who carried away audiences on the fashionable and fabulous ride of Sex & The City for over a decade — including the feature film in 2008 and its sequel in 2010. For her role as the lovelorn writer and fashionista Carrie Bradshaw, Parker earned four Golden Globe awards and two Emmy awards for her work on the HBO series. Much like her character, Parker has always maintained a classic, elegant, and unique style that would make Carrie proud. And her career has flourished since her time typing away on her laptop.

Since Sex & The City ended, Parker has starred in The Family Stone, Smart People, and the HBO series Divorce since 2016, along with the aforementioned Sex & The City films. She’s also starred on the stage and most recently appeared with her husband, actor Matthew Broderick, in Neil Simon‘s play Plaza Suite. Of course, her three co-stars have also been up to quite a lot since their days looking for love in the Big Apple.

Kristin Davis appeared in some wholesome fair including The Shaggy Dog, Deck The Halls, and 2019’s Holiday In The Wild with Rob Lowe. Following her Emmy-winning performance as Miranda Hobbes, Cynthia Nixon went on to star in The Big C with Laura Linney and earned acclaimed reviews for her performance as Emily Dickinson in the 2016 film A Quiet Passion. She also turned her platform to politics and ran in New York’s 2018 gubernatorial race against Andrew Cuomo. She’s been a staunch political activist for a number of years. Apart from her feud with SJP, Kim Cattrall has kept a low-profile and starred in a few productions including the series Sensitive Skin, The Witness for the Prosecution, and Modus.

The four women, and more cast members from the series, came together on April 8 to lend their support to Meg, a doctor working in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at a hospital in New York City, for her incredible work during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s clear that the series touched audiences and its cast members all these years later. To read and see more on where the women of SATC are today, check out the gallery above!