Sarah Jessica Parks Channels Carrie Bradshaw In Giant Fuchsia Dress Outside Brownstone Home In NYC

Sarah Jessica Parker stunned in a glamorous pink Zac Posen gown as she headed to New York City Ballet’s annual Fall Fashion Gala!

Sarah Jessica Parker, 54, just slayed in another show-stopping look! The always-fashionable actress arrived to New York City Ballet’s 2019 Fall Fashion Gala in a whimsical fuchsia gown from designer Zac Posen‘s Fall/Winter 2019 collection. The voluminous taffeta dress was reminiscent of a romantic gypsy-style with its off the shoulder cut, puffed sleeves and dramatic train. The number featured a low-cut fitted bodice, which acted like a bustier, highlighting her toned torso and accentuating her bust.

Sarah styled her hair in a ballerina-inspired bun, appropriate for the occasion, and rocked an unexpected ’80s blue eyeshadow, deep ebony eye liner and nude glossy lip. Her accessories, which included a classic diamond earrings and a cocktail ring, elevated the 18th century fantasy of the dress. She finished her look with a quirky pair of mismatched sandals from her SJP shoe collection: one was a golden mustard yellow color with a sling back, while the other was a matching hot pink with a silver detail and no back support. The memorable look was put together by celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who also works with Maggie Gyllenhaal, Adriana Lima and Cobie Smulders.

Sarah was giving us serious Carrie Bradshaw vibes — her iconic Sex and the City character — as she exited a stunning New York City brownstone apartment prior to departing for the annual society gala. The actress was all smiles as she lifted her dress and glamorously descended down the stairs and onto a NYC sidewalk, revealing her strappy mismatched heels.

Her stunning dress turned heads immediately upon her arrival, as social media was a buzz with photo and video of her arriving to the event. Several famous friends also snapped photos with her, including Brooke Shields and Andy Cohen. Earlier this year, Sarah skipped the legendary Met Gala — but this look certainly made up for it!