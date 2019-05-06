Sarah Jessica Parker Skipping 2019 Met Gala: Why The ‘Sex & The City’ Star Will Be MIA

Sarah Jessica Parker has donned the Met Gala’s most impressive headwear throughout the years, which is why she’ll be sorely missed at the 2019 event on May 6.

The 2019 Met Gala is taking place in New York City on May 6, and while Sarah Jessica Parker is usually on the red carpet showing off an exquisite headpiece, she won’t be attending this year’s annual event, her best friend and red carpet partner, Andy Cohen, revealed over the weekend. “We are not going on Monday,” Andy told ET at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards on May 4. “She’s on a plane somewhere, and I have to work.”

Sarah will be sorely missed, as year after year, the 54-year-old actress has shown off her fashion chops by taking each theme head-on (pun intended). And the Sex and the City star has been attending the annual event for many, many years. For instance, she showed up to the 2006 Met Gala in tartan with the late Alexander McQueen to celebrate the year’s “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression” theme. She’s also worn looks from Oscar de la Renta, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana over the years, and they were some of our favorites. But no matter what she wears, her headpieces always steal the show!

Most recently, in 2018, Sarah Jessica Parker donned an elaborate headpiece depicting the nativity scene for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme. It was very much like the one Rihanna wore, but since SJP has always been the queen of headpieces at the Met Gala, we favored hers just a tad bit more. Sarah accessorized her headpiece with a Dolce & Gabbana outfit, so it was the perfect addition to her already outstanding look.

We’re sad to hear that SJP won’t be going this year, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed for 2020.